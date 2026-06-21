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Home > World News > New York Boarding School Abuse Case: Ex-Student Alleges Forced Labour, Strip Searches And Extreme Punishment

New York Boarding School Abuse Case: Ex-Student Alleges Forced Labour, Strip Searches And Extreme Punishment

A former student of New York’s defunct Family Foundation School has filed a $10 million lawsuit alleging forced labour, strip searches and extreme abuse, including degrading punishments. The case also claims authorities ignored repeated complaints of misconduct.

New York Boarding School Abuse Case. (Photo: AI)
New York Boarding School Abuse Case. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 18:50 IST

An Ex- student of the now-defunct Family Foundation School in New York has filed a $10 million lawsuit alleging severe abuse, forced labour and degrading punishment during his time at the private boarding institution in the early 2000s.

The survivor, who attended the school from 2000 to 2003, has made the allegations in court documents filed with federal court in Brooklyn, where the family of the former student sued the Argiros family, local officials and other relevant parties. The school, in upstate New York in Hancock, reportedly cost up to $80,000 a year before closing in 2014.

What is alleged to have happened at school according to lawsuit?

The lawsuit paints a chilling picture of harsh discipline. The former student alleges that kids were strip searched upon arrival, locked in tiny closets and subjected to harsh mental and physical abuse.

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The student also alleges that the kids were forced to dig trenches and endure other strenuous and humiliating forms of punishment.

Were students subjected to forced labour?

The lawsuit alleges students were forced to do long hours of unpaid labour for the benefit of the Argiros family. This included shovelling snow, cleaning animal cages, working on private estates, and construction work at the family home.

Lawsuit alleges the work was not voluntary but a tool used to control and punish students within the complex.

Did the suit also allege physical and psychological abuse?

Court documents also describe accusations of grave abuse, including students being “encased” in rugs, bound with duct tape and subjected to humiliating punishments. The alleged survivor also claims they were forced to eat vomit and participate in staff “sexualised group sessions.”

Lawsuit further claims that local authorities failed to act on complaints of abuse. It alleges that law enforcement and other officials ignored warnings due to the influence of the school’s owners.

Allegations add to a wider history of abuse claims emerging from behaviour-modification and boarding schools in New York and across the United States. Several institutions have faced lawsuits and investigations over claims of physical, psychological and sexual abuse spanning decades. The case remains ongoing, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

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New York Boarding School Abuse Case: Ex-Student Alleges Forced Labour, Strip Searches And Extreme Punishment
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New York Boarding School Abuse Case: Ex-Student Alleges Forced Labour, Strip Searches And Extreme Punishment
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