Sunday, March 9, 2025
New York Governor Declares Emergency As Wind-Driven Brush Fires Scorch Long Island

State agencies were responding to the fires around the Pine Barrens, Governor Kathy Hochul said.

New York Governor Declares Emergency As Wind-Driven Brush Fires Scorch Long Island


A series of fast-moving brush fires fueled by high winds scorched a large swath of land on New York’s Long Island on Saturday, forcing the evacuation of a military base, triggering road closures, and prompting a state of emergency declaration, the Associated Press reported.

State agencies were responding to the fires around the Pine Barrens, a wooded area that is home to commuter towns east of New York City, AP quoted Gov. Kathy Hochul as saying while declaring emergency.

Homes, a chemical factory and an Amazon warehouse were at risk and more evacuations may be needed, she reportedly said.

“This is still out of control at this moment,” Hochul told Long Island TV station News 12. “We’re seeing people having to be evacuated from the Westhampton area.”

Officials told the agency that three out of the four fires were fully contained, with the fire in Westhampton 50% contained. While houses in the area were not in the line of fire, two commercial buildings were partially burned, they added.

“Our biggest problem is the wind,” Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine told AP, adding, “It is driving this fire.”

Social media videos captured terrifying scenes of towering flames and massive clouds of black smoke rising above roads, as the fires raged on.

In response to the growing danger, the National Guard helicopters have been deployed in an attempt to control the spread.

“Public safety is my top priority, and I’m committed to doing everything possible to keep Long Islanders safe,” Hochul further told the publication.

Satellite data indicated that fire and smoke stretched roughly 2.5 miles (3 kilometers) along Sunrise Highway, the report said, citing NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System.

Meanwhile, a section of the highway, which is a thoroughfare to the East End of Long Island, has been shut.

ALSO READ: Passengers Stranded At Germany's Hamburg Airport As Several Flights Cancelled Over 'Sudden Strike'

