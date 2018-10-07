20 people were killed in New York after a limousine mowed down people on the pedestrian street at a country store. As per reports, the limousine involved in the accident was carrying a wedding party. State police said that the crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 30A

According to reports, the accident involved 2 cars and that collided first, one being a limo, and then the ploughed through nearby pedestrian street.

The incident happened on Saturday in Schoharie County, near the state capital Albany.

Police say 20 died in crash in upstate New York; local officials say limo was involved: The Associated Press #UnitedStates — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018

As per the Albany Times Union report, the limousine involved in the accident was carrying a wedding party. State police said that the crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 30A and caused “multiple fatalities.” At the scene, some of the injured were flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

