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Home > World News > New York Woman Stabs Two People In 20 Seconds At Times Square, Then Gets Shot Dead By Police

New York Woman Stabs Two People In 20 Seconds At Times Square, Then Gets Shot Dead By Police

A knife attack in New York’s Times Square left one woman dead and a man injured after police shot dead 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros.

Knife attack in Times Square leaves one dead, another injured. (Images: X)
Knife attack in Times Square leaves one dead, another injured. (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 08:57 IST

A 49-year-old woman armed with knives was shot dead by police after she allegedly stabbed two people in Times Square in New York City on Monday afternoon, killing one victim and leaving another injured. The attack happened around 4:30 pm local time in one of the busiest parts of the city, where thousands of commuters, tourists and families were present. Police said the two stabbings took place within just 20 seconds and described the attack as random and unprovoked.

The woman was identified by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) as Pamela Cisneros. The victims were a 32-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man. Both were stabbed in the abdomen. The younger woman later died at a hospital, while the 68-year-old man was initially listed in critical condition before police said he was stable.

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Times Square attack turns into tense police standoff

The situation then turned into a tense four-minute confrontation between Cisneros and responding officers. Videos shared on social media showed her wearing a pink shirt and jeans and holding knives as several police officers faced her. A crowd could be seen nearby as officers tried to bring the situation under control.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said officers repeatedly ordered Cisneros to surrender. During the standoff, she allegedly told officers, “I’m not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you. I will kill you.” Officers used Tasers in an attempt to stop her, but the devices did not work.

Times Square police response escalates after Tasers fail

Authorities said Cisneros removed the Taser devices and continued moving towards officers while waving the knives. Police then opened fire and struck her. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Several gunshots could be heard in videos recorded during the confrontation.

The incident was initially reported as a knifepoint robbery, but investigators later said they did not believe there was a clear motive. Police have not classified the Times Square attack as terrorism-related and said the stabbings appeared to be random.

Times Square stabbing leaves motive under investigation

The NYPD said Cisneros had a documented mental health history and appeared to be emotionally disturbed. Investigators are now working to establish what led to the attack and why the two victims were targeted.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that a woman armed with multiple knives had stabbed two people before officers used a Taser and then opened fire. He thanked the officers who intervened, saying they had prevented the attack from becoming “even worse”.

Times Square shooting to undergo internal investigation

“I’m deeply saddened to report that one of the victims has passed away, as has the alleged perpetrator. The second victim is currently in the hospital in stable condition,” Mamdani said.

The mayor also said an internal investigation into the officer-involved shooting would be conducted, as is standard in such cases. Body-worn camera footage from the responding officers will also be released to the public. The investigation into the Times Square attack, including what prompted the stabbings, remains ongoing.

Also Read: PM Modi Meets Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Amid War With US: What Was On The Agenda?    

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New York Woman Stabs Two People In 20 Seconds At Times Square, Then Gets Shot Dead By Police
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New York Woman Stabs Two People In 20 Seconds At Times Square, Then Gets Shot Dead By Police
New York Woman Stabs Two People In 20 Seconds At Times Square, Then Gets Shot Dead By Police
New York Woman Stabs Two People In 20 Seconds At Times Square, Then Gets Shot Dead By Police
New York Woman Stabs Two People In 20 Seconds At Times Square, Then Gets Shot Dead By Police

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