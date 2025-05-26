New Zealand Minister Defends Mining Push, Brushing Aside Environmental Concerns

New Zealand's Minister for Resources Shane Jones said he would not be “guilt-tripped” by those who highlight potential environmental damage.

New Zealand’s Minister for Resources, Shane Jones, has rejected the environmental concerns surrounding his ambitious mining expansion plan, dismissing critics who warn of its impact on the country’s unique ecosystem. In an interview with The Guardian, Jones, a member of the populist New Zealand First party, said he would not be “guilt-tripped” by those who highlight the potential environmental damage.

Jones is spearheading an effort to double New Zealand’s mineral exports to $3 billion by 2035, a plan he argues is crucial for economic growth and reducing the country’s reliance on imported resources. While the initiative promises job creation and economic stability, it has sparked widespread opposition from environmental groups and conservationists who believe it could jeopardise the nation’s biodiversity.

“People just conjure up these apocalyptic images because they don’t want this type of activity in New Zealand,” Jones said, according to The Guardian. “I like to say to those people, you’ve met your match in me, because you’re not going to guilt trip me.”

Jones’ plan reportedly includes adding coal and gold to the “critical minerals list,” allowing for the fast-tracking of mining proposals. This includes projects such as a goldmine near Coromandel under conservation land, home to the endangered Archey’s frog, and coal and gold mines on the ecologically sensitive West Coast, as reported by The Guardian. The government’s new consent process has been criticised for reportedly bypassing environmental regulations and limiting public consultation, raising alarms about potential long-term damage to New Zealand’s fragile ecosystems.

Opponents have argued that the plan undermines the country’s identity and environmental integrity. Nicola Toki, Chief Executive of Forest & Bird, the nation’s largest conservation organization, condemned the initiative as a “war on nature.” She told the publication that when governments push for projects that threaten the country’s natural heritage, “the New Zealand public does push back.”

Despite the backlash, Jones believes that the country can no longer afford to maintain what he calls “naivety” in the face of global economic pressures. He defended the mining push, claiming that it would create jobs, generate tax revenue and reduce New Zealand’s reliance on imported coal. “It generates GST, it generates pay, it generates jobs, it generates corporate tax, but more importantly, it deepens the well of human capital,” The Guardian quoted Jones as saying.

Jones also criticized what he termed a “religious” veneration of nature, comparing it to the veneration historically reserved for religious icons. “People no longer go to church, but they treat snails and other critters in a way that historically would not have enjoyed religious veneration,” he reportedly said.