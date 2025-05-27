New Zealand Minister Says Never Respond To Indian E-Mails, Lands Into Controversy

New Zealand Immigration Minister Erica Stanford has drawn sharp criticism over her recent remarks in Parliament, where she likened unsolicited emails from Indian nationals seeking immigration advice to spam.

The comments came during a session on May 6, when Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime questioned Stanford about whether she had properly archived all communications related to her ministerial duties, including any sent from her personal email account. Defending her compliance, Stanford said she had ensured all necessary emails were forwarded to her parliamentary address, adding, “I receive a lot of unsolicited emails like, for example, things from people in India asking for immigration advice, which I never respond to. I almost regard those as being akin to spam.”

The statement quickly sparked outrage, particularly from Indian-origin Labour MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan, who condemned Stanford’s comment as “careless at best and prejudiced at worst.” In a post on X, Radhakrishnan wrote, “If you’re from India, don’t bother emailing her because it’s automatically considered spam. So much for the National government’s focus on strengthening the relationship between India and NZ.”

Stanford later attempted to clarify her position, saying her remarks had been misinterpreted. “I did not say that I consider them as spam. I only said that I consider them almost akin to spam,” she explained.

The incident has reignited debate in New Zealand over the tone and responsibility of public officials when discussing immigration, and the risks of making sweeping generalisations about ethnic groups. Stanford, who has held the immigration portfolio since November 2023 under Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s National-led coalition government, now faces growing pressure to address concerns raised by the Indian community.

