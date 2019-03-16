In a video which has now gone viral on social media platforms, the 17-year-old is seen cracking an egg over his head while recording with a mobile phone. The senator responded by punching the teenager.

New Zealand mosque attack: Australian senator Fraser Anning has made offensive remarks about the yesterday’s attack on two mosques in New Zealand and it didn’t go well with a teenager, who cracked an egg on his head when he was addressing the media persons. In a video which has now gone viral on social media platforms, the 17-year-old is seen cracking an egg over his head while recording with a mobile phone. The senator responded by punching the teenager.

Victoria Police are investigating the incident happened in Australia’s Melbourne. For his act, the teenager is being termed as a hero on Twitter, with many social media users calling him the Australian of the Year.

The Australian lawmaker, who is said to be a far-right independent Queensland senator, triggered controversy when he said that the real cause of bloodsheds on New Zealand streets and shootings in Christchurch highlight the growing fears in Australia and New Zealand over the increasing Muslim presence.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisson has criticised the remarks made by senator Anning and said they have no place in the country. Now, change.org has amassed around 3,50,000 signators for the expulsion of senator Anning from Australian Parliament.

The petition said Senator Fraser Anning has no place in the government of this democratic and multicultural country. He should be investigated by law enforcement agencies for supporting right-wing terrorism, it added.

Meanwhile, the shooter of yesterday’s attack was produced before a district court in New Zealand’s Christchurch. The matter has been fixed for further hearing on April 5. Brenton Tarrant, a right-wing extremist, has been charged with murder for killing 49 worshippers and wounding dozens in two mosques of Christchurch.

The shooter live streamed the attacks on social media website Facebook, which shocked and appalled the world. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has dubbed yesterday’s attack as an act of terrorism.

