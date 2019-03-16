New Zealand mosque attack: Shooter emailed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern minutes before attack: The far-right extremist, Brenton Tarrant had emailed 87-page, 16,000-word document to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, minutes before the attack on two mosques in Christchurch. He has also sent his manifesto to opposition leader, parliament speaker and 70 media organisations. A total of 49 people were killed in an attack on Al Noor and Linwood mosques.

New Zealand mosque attack: Shooter emailed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern minutes before attack: The far-right extremist, who attacked two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch on Friday, had emailed a manifesto to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other politicians. The email, which he sent minutes before the shooting, contained 87-page, with 16,000-word. The attacker, Brenton Tarrant had named the mosques of Al Noor and Linwood in the email.

According to reports, Brenton had selected these mosques before three months. In the attack, live-streamed on Facebook, 49 worshippers were killed at the Al Noor Mosque seven at a mosque in Linwood.

The prime minister’s office said that Tarrant had addressed an email to Jacinda Ardern before the actual shooting. He had also emailed his so-called manifesto to the opposition leader, speaker of the parliament and around 70 media organisations.

Reports said that Tarrant had referred immigrants as invaders in the document. He also referred US president Donald Trump as a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.

Condemning the horrible massacre, Trump said that he spoke to Jacinda Ardern regarding the horrific events that have taken place over the past 24 hours. He also expressed solidarity with New Zealand. Trump said that the US was ready to help New Zealand.

New Zealand prime minister described the shooting as a terrorist attack. She said the people having extremists views, have no place in New Zealand or in any part of the world.

Jacinda said that New Zealand is a proud nation with 200 ethnicities and 160 languages, adding that people in the country share the same values.

The prime minister referred the shooting in mosques as one of country darkest days.

The Bangladeshi cricketers, who were in New Zealand narrowly escaped the attack. Also, the third Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh was cancelled, which was scheduled today.

Around 39 people were injured in the attack and were taken to Christchurch Hospital for treatment.

Most people killed in the attack were refugees or migrants from Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Turkey, Somalia and Afghanistan.

New Zealand police have arrested the shooter and two other suspects. Tarrant, 28, today appeared in the court. The court remanded him in custody and directed him to reappear on April 05.

