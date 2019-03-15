New Zealand Mosque Attack: At least 27 people were killed and several people were injured after an unidentified gunman wearing military-style, camouflage outfit and a helmet entered Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch's Hagley Park and opened indiscriminate firing at worshippers with an automatic weapon. The media in New Zealand also reported shooting at a second mosque in the suburb of Linwood.

The New Zealand Police have asked all mosques in the country to remain to shut their doors, and advised people no to visit these premises until further notice.

New Zealand Mosque Attack: The New Zealand Police detained four people for questioning after shootings occurred at two mosques in the city of Christchurch on Friday. Devotees as young as 16-year-old were praying inside the mosque when the incident took place, reports said.

Condemning the attack, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said what happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence and it has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities and New Zealand is their home, she said.

Christchurch placed into lockdown

The New Zealand Police have asked all mosques in the country to remain to shut their doors, and advised people no to visit these premises until further notice. The police also requested the citizens to call 111 in an emergency and to report bad driving-call 555. Following the tragic incident, all Christchurch schools and council buildings have been placed into lockdown.

Bangladesh cricket team players escape unhurt

The Bangladesh cricket team was going to Friday prayers at the mosque, the Masjid Al Noor when the shooting occurred but all members escaped unhurt. The third New Zealand-Bangladesh Test match has been cancelled after Christchurch mosque shooting, reports said.

30 killed, dozens injured, says Islamic scholar

Islamic theologian and scholar Dr Yasir Qadhi said as many as 30 persons were killed and dozens injured in a mass shooting on two mosques in New Zealand by a far-right Australian extremist.

Eyewitnesses said they saw a uniform-clad gunman with “a lot of magazines strapped to his legs”. A video of the incident shot by the gunman himself has been doing the rounds on several social media platforms. In the video, the shooter can be seen mercilessly killing the people who were inside the mosque for Namaz. Police in New Zealand are reviewing online posts purportedly written by Christchurch shooting suspect before the massacre. In a video streamed to Facebook, suspect encouraged viewers to subscribe to “PewDiePie,” a popular YouTube personality.

4 Suspects taken into custody

One gunman, believed to be Australian national, filmed the entire incident from his helmet-mounted Go-Pro camera as he shot worshippers at Al Noor mosque in Christchurch and wrote a manifesto declaring his intentions. The New Zealand Police said four suspects have been taken into custody but others may be active after the deadly mass shooting.

High alert sounded after Christchurch shooting

A crisis meeting of national security agencies is ongoing at Police National Headquarters in Wellington after the Christchurch mosque shooting, stuff.co.nz reported. Police suspect other gunmen may be active after the deadly mass shooting. A high alert has been sounded after Christchurch mass shooting

Top-level crisis meeting begins in Wellington

Senior members arrived at Police National headquarters just before 4 pm (local time) ahead of the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaking to the nation. Security Intelligence Service (SIS) boss Rebecca Kitteridge and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chris Seed were seen arriving at Police headquarters for the meeting at 4 pm.

New Zealand PM condemns the attack

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern condemns the attack, says many of those who will have been directly affected by the shooting may be migrants to the country. She calls the attacks “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”.

