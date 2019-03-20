New Zealand mosque shooting: Burial of victims begin after five days in Christchurch: Syria's Khaled Mustafa and his 15-year-old son Hamza were the first who were buried on Wednesday. More bodies would be laid to rest later in the day. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that a two-minute silence would be observed on Friday. She also said that the call for Friday prayers would be broadcast nationally.

Mourners carry the body of a victim of the Friday March 15 mosque shootings for a burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

New Zealand mosque shooting: Burial of victims begin after five days in Christchurch: The burial of New Zealand mosque victims has begun at Christchurch’s Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday with hundreds of people taking part in the last rites. The burial comes five days after the killing of 50 worshippers at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque. Among the 50 victims, Syria’s father and his son were laid to rest first, who were wrapped in a white shroud.

Khaled Mustafa and his 15-year-old son Hamza along with other family members had fled war-torn Syria to seek refuge in New Zealand. But little did they knew that Australian white supremacist terrorist would take their life. The bodies of Mustafa and Hamza were carried in open caskets, making the eyes of mourners wet.

The delay in funeral has frustrated families of victims as Muslim bury their dead within the 24 hours. But the police have maintained that they have to follow as proper procedure. More burial would take place later in the day.

Thousands in #Turkey today held special funeral prayers (in absentia) for the #NewZealand mosque attack victims in front of Hagia Sophia Mosque. pic.twitter.com/PJWEWdyZoI — Osman Özcan (@ozcnosmn) March 16, 2019

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who met families of victims twice since Friday, said that the upcoming Friday’s call for prayers would be broadcast nationally. Jacinda regretted that victims came to the country for safety and they should have been safe here. She announced that the country would observe a two-minute silence on the coming Friday to members victims. Jacinda earlier termed the mass shooting as a terrorist attack. Almost all the countries have condemned the massacre in the strongest terms.

On last Friday, Brenton Tarrant, 28, stormed Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch and fired indiscriminately at worshippers, killing dozens. Not stopping here, Tarrant drove his car and reached Linwood Mosque, where he repeated the terror act.

Before perpetrating the terror act, Tarrant emailed his so-called manifesto to the prime minister, parliament speaker, opposition leaders and media organisations. He had named Al Noor and Linwood mosques in the 84-page document. The gunman had broadcast live the attacks on Muslims. He used semi-automatic AR-15 rifles and shotguns in the terror act.

New Zealand Police have arrested Tarrant and produced him in the court. He was charged one count that murder. He is likely to face more charges.

It is truly awe inspiring how New Zealand has responded to this tragedy. I have never been more proud to be a New Zealander. 🙏🏽 — Ali Ikram (@AliIkram) March 20, 2019

According to reports, 29 people are admitted at Christchurch hospital, among these eight people are stated to be in critical condition.

New Zealand becomes the first ever White skinned country to give equal respect to Muslims like the rest of humanity. And this lady is best leader. Feeling proud she is woman and the way she handled the situation is remarkable ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lBOdBgN8n6 — Hyder (@meet2faraz) March 20, 2019

"We in New Zealand will give him nothing — not even his name." Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the suspected shooter in Friday's terrorist attack will be "nameless" when she speaks https://t.co/7CqAYR0ZvH pic.twitter.com/2lxUvXWASC — CNN (@CNN) March 19, 2019

Majority of the victims were either refugees or immigrants from India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Somalia, Turkey, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Friday sermons would be dedicated to the Christchurch mosque victims in Australia, as called by the Australian National Imams Council.

The council said that killing of Muslim or any innocent person across the world, is an attack on all Muslims and all the people, adding that these acts of terror are being perpetrated to divide people.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More