In a tragic incident in New Zealand on Friday, March 15, several people are feared dead after gunmen entered the premises of two mosques at Central Christchurch and opened fire. Police Commissioner Mike Bush said that a gunman entered Masjid Al Noor in Hagley Park, Christchurch followed by another mosque in the suburb in Linwood and start shooting with an automated gun.
Saddened by the development, social media users are condemning the shooting on Twitter and are in a state of shock and grief. Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that he is devasted by the reports coming from New Zealand. Extending his condolences to the community in Christchurch, he further quoted Martin Luther King and added that he has decided to stick with love as Hate is too great a burden to bear. WWE star Mustafa Ali said the incident is a horrific reminder of what hate propaganda can do and urged to stop hate propaganda.
Requesting the affected to stay strong and safe, several have urged the netizens to not share the shooting video that is circulating online. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that the person behind the heinous act has no place in the country and called it an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence.
After the attack, New Zealand Police has advised all the mosques in the country to remain shut while the citizens have been asked to not pay a visit to these premises until further notice. With this, all schools and council buildings have been temporarily shut at the moment. Reuters has reported that the Bangladeshi cricket team was going to the mosque for their Friday prayers when the shooting took place. All the members have been declared safe.
