New Zealand mosque shooting: On March 15, Friday, gunmen entered the premises of two mosques at Central Christchurch in New Zealand and started shooting with an automated gun. After the incident, several Twitter users have expressed shock and condemned the incident as a hate crime. Several netizens have also urged others to refrain from sharing the video circulating online.

Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

In a tragic incident in New Zealand on Friday, March 15, several people are feared dead after gunmen entered the premises of two mosques at Central Christchurch and opened fire. Police Commissioner Mike Bush said that a gunman entered Masjid Al Noor in Hagley Park, Christchurch followed by another mosque in the suburb in Linwood and start shooting with an automated gun.

Saddened by the development, social media users are condemning the shooting on Twitter and are in a state of shock and grief. Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that he is devasted by the reports coming from New Zealand. Extending his condolences to the community in Christchurch, he further quoted Martin Luther King and added that he has decided to stick with love as Hate is too great a burden to bear. WWE star Mustafa Ali said the incident is a horrific reminder of what hate propaganda can do and urged to stop hate propaganda.

Devastated by the reports out of New Zealand. The community in Christchurch is in our hearts, as are all affected by this horrific attack. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” – MLK — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 15, 2019

The violence and loss of human life from #christchurch mosque shooting is a horrific reminder of what hate propaganda can do. Stop hate propaganda. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) March 15, 2019

Requesting the affected to stay strong and safe, several have urged the netizens to not share the shooting video that is circulating online. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that the person behind the heinous act has no place in the country and called it an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence.

What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence. It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) March 15, 2019

The person who has committed this violent act has no place here. To those in Christchurch; I encourage you to stay inside and follow the instructions of @nzpolice. The Police Commissioner will be making a public statement at 5pm. I will update everyone again later this evening. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) March 15, 2019

After the attack, New Zealand Police has advised all the mosques in the country to remain shut while the citizens have been asked to not pay a visit to these premises until further notice. With this, all schools and council buildings have been temporarily shut at the moment. Reuters has reported that the Bangladeshi cricket team was going to the mosque for their Friday prayers when the shooting took place. All the members have been declared safe.

Very shocked to hear of shooting & many deaths & injuries at Christchurch NZ mosque 🕌 where people were at Friday prayers. My heart goes out to all bereaved families & the Muslim community. This is a heinous hate crime. RIP. https://t.co/JtSVJeKI98 — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) March 15, 2019

Terrifying and absolutely devastating 💔 To our Muslim community: we see you, we are with you, and we will not rest until you no longer have to live in fear. Non-Muslims: check in on your Muslim friends and family. We must love and protect each other. https://t.co/N63ePgUxg0 — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 15, 2019

1. Plesae stay safe, those in Christchurch.

2. To those this was meant to terrorize: Please stay strong, know you have my love. — austin walker (@austin_walker) March 15, 2019

Shocked , saddened and disgusted at this abhorrent terrorist attacking unfolding in Christchurch NZ . My heart , thoughts and prayers go out to all families affected. — Karl Urban (@KarlUrban) March 15, 2019

Just seeing the #Christchurch attack. Please don’t spread the massacre video. It adds nothing. I just can’t anymore. — Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) March 15, 2019

Please please do NOT repost footage of the FB live stream here or anywhere else. We do not need to see it, those are REAL people, this is not a movie.

Do not be "that person"#Christchurch 🙁 — Wendy Lester (@WendyWings) March 15, 2019

Today in Christchurch, New Zealand, a man uploaded a far-right manifesto online, started a live stream and stormed into two mosques with military grade weapons, killing more than 27 worshippers. It is 2019 and ppl are still being massacred for their faith. I feel absolutely sick. — eemi (@eemanabbasi) March 15, 2019

Islamophobia is normalized every single day. All the time. So many people in my own life (former friends) have needed to be convinced that it's even a real thing. Something like what happens in Christchurch doesn't happen out of nowhere. — Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) March 15, 2019

My heart is with everyone in Christchurch and my home country of New Zealand. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the Muslim community. What a nightmare. — Liam McEwan (@LiamMcEwan) March 15, 2019

Because of the news from Christchurch, this would be a good time to turn off autoplay video on social media sites, and be very cautious about clicking links to videos. — Marc Hedlund (@marcprecipice) March 15, 2019

I just saw the video of the Christchurch mosque gunman shooting panicked Muslim worshippers at point blank range. PLEASE – DO NOT SHARE THIS VIDEO IF YOU SEE IT!! You'll only be amplifying his grotesque hatred, adding further agony to victim's families, & you'll be traumatized! — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) March 15, 2019

