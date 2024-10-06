Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
New Zealand Navy Ship Sinks Near Samoa –First Loss Since WWII

According to New Zealand’s Defence Force, the ship faced strong currents and high winds before catching fire and ultimately sinking.

New Zealand Navy Ship Sinks Near Samoa –First Loss Since WWII

In a tragic turn of events, the Royal New Zealand Navy has suffered its first loss of a vessel to the sea since World War II. HMNZS Manawanui, a ship specializing in diving and ocean imaging, capsized after running aground near Samoa’s Upolu Island. The incident occurred around one nautical mile off the coast on a Saturday night while the vessel was conducting a reef survey.

According to New Zealand’s Defence Force, the ship faced strong currents and high winds before catching fire and ultimately sinking. Fortunately, all 75 personnel on board, including crew members, scientists, and foreign military personnel, were safely evacuated to lifeboats amid challenging conditions and later rescued.

Military officials stated that the cause of the grounding remains unknown and that investigations are underway. The rough weather and lack of a recent survey of the area, which has not been charted since 1987, could have contributed to the difficulties faced by the crew during the rescue operation.

During the challenging rescue, shifting winds and currents pushed life rafts and sea boats towards nearby reefs, while swells further complicated the efforts. The Defence Force confirmed that the ship was heavily listing and smoking by early Sunday morning. By 9:00 AM local time, HMNZS Manawanui had slipped beneath the surface.

New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins expressed sorrow over the incident, stating it was a difficult day for the Navy. She praised the bravery and professionalism of the crew, noting that everyone’s safety was a testament to their rigorous training.

Witnesses reported seeing the ship initially unscathed as they entered the bay, but within minutes, flames and smoke engulfed it, leading to its swift sinking. This incident marks a rare, unplanned loss for the Royal New Zealand Navy, though other naval ships have been intentionally sunk for purposes such as creating diving sites or artificial reefs.

The Navy is now focused on salvage efforts and minimizing any environmental impacts resulting from the capsizing near Samoa’s shores.

