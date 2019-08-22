New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern on Chistchurch manifesto being sold online: On March 15, Jacinda had condemned shootings in two Christchurch mosques as an "extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence".

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has slammed book sales of Christchurch massacre shooter’s manifesto that is being sold in Ukraine. Expressing the concern, she termed the move as abhorrent and disgusting. Jacinda said that she is mulling to raise the issue with the Ukrainian government. The manifesto was written by the gunman who butchered 51 Muslims worshippers in the two mosques in March 2019. The printed versions of the 87-page, the hate-filled document is being sold from a Ukrainian encrypted instant messaging site for US$4 ($6.23), reports said.

The New Zealand premier said that she would share the country’s stand with Ukraine on the issue. On March 15, Jacinda had condemned shootings in two Christchurch mosques as an “extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence”. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Christchurch shootings mark ‘unprecedented act of violence’.

On 15 March, 51 people had been killed and 49 others sustained injuries in the Christchurch mosque shooting. The attacks began at the Al-Noor Mosque in the suburb of Riccarton at 1:40 pm. The Linwood Islamic Centre also came under attack at about 1:55 pm. Twenty-eight-year-old Brenton Tarrant, who killed the innocent people, live-streamed the first attack on Facebook Live. Tarrant was arrested and initially charged with one murder. He was later charged with 51 murders, 40 attempted murders. However, a defiant Tarrant pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him. The trial into the case is likely to be in May 2020.

