As countries like the UK, Portugal, and Greece tighten restrictions on foreign investment-based residency, New Zealand is taking a different approach. In a bid to attract more foreign capital, the country has relaxed its rules for the Active Investor Plus Visa, effective April 1. This streamlined process simplifies the investment criteria and removes the English proficiency requirement, making it easier for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) to gain residency through investment.

Simplified Visa Categories: Growth vs. Balanced Investment Options

New Zealand’s new investor visa offers two clear investment categories—growth and balanced—both designed to encourage investment in the country.

Growth Option: Requires a minimum investment of NZ$5 million (around ₹25 crore) over three years in “high-risk” avenues like managed funds or direct business investments. Balanced Option: Requires NZ$10 million (approximately ₹50 crore) over five years, with investments in lower-risk options such as government bonds, listed equities, and philanthropy.

Additionally, the government has introduced property development and bonds as eligible investment avenues in the balanced category, offering more flexibility to potential investors.

New Zealand’s Strategy: Boosting Foreign Investment

These changes aim to address the slowdown in economic growth and the decreasing number of applications in investor or entrepreneurship visa categories. New Zealand hopes the simplification of these rules will attract more foreign investments, which are crucial for the country’s economic recovery.

The country also continues to use a tiered system for investments. Direct business investments are weighted more heavily, giving them a higher value toward meeting the investment threshold, thus making it easier for those willing to invest directly in businesses to qualify.

An Attractive Option for Indian HNWIs

For Indians looking to secure residency rights through investment, New Zealand’s investor visa provides a promising alternative. While the United States remains the most popular destination, data reveals a growing trend among Indians seeking to invest in New Zealand. From 2019 to 2024, the share of Indian applicants for residency in New Zealand has increased from 17% to 28.2%, highlighting a rising interest.

Why New Zealand?

New Zealand’s reputation as a Commonwealth nation and an English-speaking country makes it an appealing option for Indian families, particularly those interested in international education for their children. Many affluent Indians are now considering residency in countries with strong education systems, and New Zealand’s simplified visa process could make this transition easier.

“Indian HNWIs often see residency in such destinations as a step toward providing better educational opportunities for their children. The new visa changes will definitely attract more interest in the Active Investor Plus visa,” said Rohit Bhardwaj, Country Head India at Henley & Partners.

Challenges: High Investment Threshold and Indian Capital Controls

Despite the simplified rules, the NZ$5 million minimum investment remains a significant barrier, especially for Indian families subject to the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), which caps annual remittance at $250,000 per person. Meeting this threshold may be difficult for many families unless they have global assets or long-term financial plans in place.

In contrast, the U.S. EB-5 visa requires an investment of $800,000, a more manageable amount for families with available funds. “Indian families aiming for New Zealand’s investor visa may find it challenging to meet the investment requirements within a single financial year due to the remittance cap,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

A Growing Opportunity for Global Indians

New Zealand’s relaxed investor visa rules mark a potential opportunity for HNWIs, particularly those from India, seeking to establish a presence in the country. While the high investment threshold may still be a challenge, the country’s simplified process could attract more foreign capital and residents in the coming years.

