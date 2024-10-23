Newborn Patriotism: Russian Babies To Be Draped In Flag-Themed Outfits

A new initiative in Russia has sparked debate by suggesting that newborns be wrapped in the national flag upon birth. Advocated by Tatyana Butskaya, a prominent pro-war member of parliament, this proposal is aimed at instilling patriotism from the very start of life.

Patriotic Gifts for Newborns

Butskaya, who serves as the deputy chairperson of the Russian parliament’s committee on Family Protection, Fatherhood, Motherhood, and Childhood, has proposed that every newborn child receive a patriotic gift set in the colors of the Russian flag—white, blue, and red. These gifts are slated to be distributed nationwide beginning next year.

“This is when you are a patriot from birth,” Butskaya stated. “This is when you have a tricolor, a coat of arms, your first clothes, which say that you were born in Russia, that you are needed for Russia, that you are important, that you are loved from birth. We really want every child born in any region to be able to receive such a gift.”

Incentivizing Childbirth

In addition to the flag initiative, Butskaya has also developed a plan for employers to encourage their employees to have children as part of an effort to meet the Kremlin’s ambitious goal of increasing the national birth rate.

“Large families are becoming the new elite,” she remarked. “Regional governors should report on the birth rate. Each employer should look at their workplace; what is your birth rate? Here on your team. Do you have one more child this year from each person who can give birth to a child this year—or not?”

Monitoring Progress

Butskaya emphasized the importance of monitoring birth rates closely, asserting, “This is exactly how we should pose this question… we will monitor it. In a year, our task is, of course, to increase it.”

The proposals have drawn mixed reactions, raising questions about the appropriateness of such patriotic displays for newborns and the broader implications of incentivizing childbirth in the workforce.

