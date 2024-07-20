Newly Appointed UAE Ministers Sworn In: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Mohammed bin Rashid Witness Ceremony

Newly appointed ministers were sworn in today before President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. The ceremony took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Taking the oath were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and other newly appointed ministers in the UAE Cabinet. These include Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; and Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished the new ministers success in fulfilling their national duties, emphasizing the need to advance their sectors and contribute to the UAE’s strategic national plans. “Our unwavering approach in the UAE is to continuously develop and improve in order to build upon our achievements. To serve the interests of current and future generations, we must keep pace with global best practices, especially in the areas of education, science, and technology,” he stated.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted the UAE leadership’s commitment to excellence in government performance through the appointment of qualified talents. “Modernisation has always been an inherent aspect of the UAE government’s approach. There is no limit to our ambitions in serving our nation and our people. The UAE continues to lead as we rely on our human capital to drive the next phase of comprehensive, sustainable development,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and several sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.