Fasih Ahmed’s comments on sexual abuse of children have surfaced following a shocking incident took place in Pakistan after rape and murder of 12 children by a serial killer had surfaced. The incident took place in Pakistan’s Kasur. After Fasih Ahmed’s comments, the Newsweek Pakistan editor-in-chief faced a severe backlash. Responding to one of the female critics on Twitter, the editor-in-chief in a lewd comment to a female critic said, “I’m glad you were raised on the healthy cum of your male family members.” Further speaking about the brutal incident in Pakistan, the Newsweek journalist said, “On the bright side, at least he’s straight.”

The Newsweek journalist further explaining his thought said, “Straight better than not. From an Islamic perspective. Men are superior than women in Islam. Damaging boys who become men would ruin society as we know it.” In what can be said making a fun of rape, Ahmed said, “Rape by, say, Tom Cruise is everyone’s dream come true” but a sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein would be rape and sexual assault by cricketer Imran Khan would not be “because one is ugly and one isn’t.”

However, following this incident, Newsweek took to its official account and said, “Recent tweets by Newsweek Pakistan editor @therealfasih do not represent the views of @Newsweek. We are reviewing our relationship with @NewsweekPak, which operates under a license agreement.”