Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • NewsX Exclusive: “Peace Must Suit Russia,” Says Former Indian Diplomat Bhaswati Mukherjee

NewsX Exclusive: “Peace Must Suit Russia,” Says Former Indian Diplomat Bhaswati Mukherjee

Concluding her analysis, Mukherjee strongly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Zelensky got them into a war where they have gained nothing

NewsX Exclusive: “Peace Must Suit Russia,” Says Former Indian Diplomat Bhaswati Mukherjee

NewsX Exclusive: “Peace Must Suit Russia,” Says Former Indian Diplomat Bhaswati Mukherjee


Veteran diplomat and former Indian Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee, speaking on NewsX during a high-level global strategy forum, stated that “Ukraine has lost the war” and that Russia has clearly emerged victorious. Mukherjee labelled recent Ukrainian military moves as desperate attempts to strengthen their bargaining position during negotiations. “These are desperate measures,” she said, “as indicated by our Russian colleague, to try to balance out the negotiation and give the impression to the European Union that they can still damage Russia’s war machine with their money, weapons, drones, and ammunition.”

Ambassador Mukherjee Warns Against Provoking a Nuclear State

Ambassador Mukherjee underscored the dangers of Ukraine targeting Russia — a nuclear-armed state — while Ukraine itself remains outside the NATO alliance and without nuclear capability. “That is not an argument that is wise to use against a nuclear weapon state when Ukraine is not a nuclear weapon state and is not a member of NATO,” she warned. She highlighted NATO’s limitations, noting it is not obligated to defend Ukraine in such circumstances. Drawing on Indian strategic thought, she cautioned, “Coming from the land of Chanakya, it is foolish to pull too hard the tail of the bear or the tiger.”

Mukherjee Cites US Military History as a Warning to Ukraine

Referencing past American withdrawals, Mukherjee urged Ukraine not to rely too heavily on Western support. “The Americans are well known for moving out when wars go against them — whether it was Vietnam or in Afghanistan,” she said. Referring to the 2021 U.S. exit from Afghanistan, Mukherjee recalled Afghan allies clinging to aircraft in desperation. “Given the kind of reputation that the West and the Americans have when wars go against them, my advice to the Ukrainians would be exactly what our Russian colleagues have said,” she added, stressing the uncertainty of long-term Western backing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ceasefire Based on Current Battlefield Gains May Be Ukraine’s Only Option

Ambassador Mukherjee asserted that Ukraine must accept that it has lost territory that is unlikely to be returned. “They have lost territory. That territory is not going to be given back to them,” she said. She emphasized that these “desperate measures” will not change the outcome of peace talks. “Ultimately, the Ukrainians will have to accept a peace that is acceptable to Russia,” Mukherjee remarked, stressing the need for diplomatic realism over military fantasy. She said prolonging the war will only “make peace longer to obtain and harder to implement.”

Zelensky’s War Strategy Criticized in Sharp Terms by Bhaswati Mukherjee

Concluding her analysis, Mukherjee strongly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Zelensky got them into a war where they have gained nothing. They have lost territory,” she said. She called on Ukraine’s leadership to reconsider their strategy before suffering further national damage. “These are people—brothers—same culture, same civilization, same religion,” she added, blaming Western maneuvering for the divisions. In this NewsX Exclusive, Ambassador Mukherjee laid out a blunt and unflinching view of Ukraine’s geopolitical reality, urging diplomacy and pragmatism over escalation and illusion.

Also Read: Did You Know Why PM Modi Is Not Attending The G7? Diplomatic Drama Looms Large

Filed under

Baswati Mukherjee NewsX Exclusive

Dr. Sergey Dvoryanov, IDC

‘Russia Is a Peace-Loving Nation But We Also Love Justice’, Says Dr. Sergey Dvoryanov on...
NewsX Exclusive: “Russi

NewsX Exclusive: “Russia Will Strike Back Hard,” Says Bharat Bhushan On Ukraine Drone Offensive
newsx

IPL 2025: Karnataka Deputy CM Puts Faith In RCB, Quotes ‘Let’s Hope and Pray’ For...
NewsX Exclusive: “Peace

NewsX Exclusive: “Peace Must Suit Russia,” Says Former Indian Diplomat Bhaswati Mukherjee
newsx

“Ukraine’s Approach Is Clearly Shifting Toward Asymmetric Warfare”: Andrea Lucidi on Escalation Inside Russia |...
newsx

“War Might Be the Only Option Left”: Adit Kothari Explains Ukraine’s Shift from Diplomacy to...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Russia Is a Peace-Loving Nation But We Also Love Justice’, Says Dr. Sergey Dvoryanov on Ukrainian Drone Strike | Exclusive

‘Russia Is a Peace-Loving Nation But We Also Love Justice’, Says Dr. Sergey Dvoryanov on...

NewsX Exclusive: “Russia Will Strike Back Hard,” Says Bharat Bhushan On Ukraine Drone Offensive

NewsX Exclusive: “Russia Will Strike Back Hard,” Says Bharat Bhushan On Ukraine Drone Offensive

IPL 2025: Karnataka Deputy CM Puts Faith In RCB, Quotes ‘Let’s Hope and Pray’ For Title Win

IPL 2025: Karnataka Deputy CM Puts Faith In RCB, Quotes ‘Let’s Hope and Pray’ For...

“Ukraine’s Approach Is Clearly Shifting Toward Asymmetric Warfare”: Andrea Lucidi on Escalation Inside Russia | NewsX Exclusive

“Ukraine’s Approach Is Clearly Shifting Toward Asymmetric Warfare”: Andrea Lucidi on Escalation Inside Russia |...

“War Might Be the Only Option Left”: Adit Kothari Explains Ukraine’s Shift from Diplomacy to Force | NewsX Exclusive

“War Might Be the Only Option Left”: Adit Kothari Explains Ukraine’s Shift from Diplomacy to...

Entertainment

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From June 27

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From

Anupam Kher Unveils Motivational Book ‘Different But No Less’ Based On Real-Life Challenges

Anupam Kher Unveils Motivational Book ‘Different But No Less’ Based On Real-Life Challenges

Dhoom 4: Aditya Chopra & Shridhar Raghavan Lock Script, Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Action-Packed Blockbuster from April 2026

Dhoom 4: Aditya Chopra & Shridhar Raghavan Lock Script, Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Action-Packed

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth