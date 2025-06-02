Veteran diplomat and former Indian Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee, speaking on NewsX during a high-level global strategy forum, stated that “Ukraine has lost the war” and that Russia has clearly emerged victorious. Mukherjee labelled recent Ukrainian military moves as desperate attempts to strengthen their bargaining position during negotiations. “These are desperate measures,” she said, “as indicated by our Russian colleague, to try to balance out the negotiation and give the impression to the European Union that they can still damage Russia’s war machine with their money, weapons, drones, and ammunition.”

Ambassador Mukherjee Warns Against Provoking a Nuclear State

Ambassador Mukherjee underscored the dangers of Ukraine targeting Russia — a nuclear-armed state — while Ukraine itself remains outside the NATO alliance and without nuclear capability. “That is not an argument that is wise to use against a nuclear weapon state when Ukraine is not a nuclear weapon state and is not a member of NATO,” she warned. She highlighted NATO’s limitations, noting it is not obligated to defend Ukraine in such circumstances. Drawing on Indian strategic thought, she cautioned, “Coming from the land of Chanakya, it is foolish to pull too hard the tail of the bear or the tiger.”

Mukherjee Cites US Military History as a Warning to Ukraine

Referencing past American withdrawals, Mukherjee urged Ukraine not to rely too heavily on Western support. “The Americans are well known for moving out when wars go against them — whether it was Vietnam or in Afghanistan,” she said. Referring to the 2021 U.S. exit from Afghanistan, Mukherjee recalled Afghan allies clinging to aircraft in desperation. “Given the kind of reputation that the West and the Americans have when wars go against them, my advice to the Ukrainians would be exactly what our Russian colleagues have said,” she added, stressing the uncertainty of long-term Western backing. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ceasefire Based on Current Battlefield Gains May Be Ukraine’s Only Option

Ambassador Mukherjee asserted that Ukraine must accept that it has lost territory that is unlikely to be returned. “They have lost territory. That territory is not going to be given back to them,” she said. She emphasized that these “desperate measures” will not change the outcome of peace talks. “Ultimately, the Ukrainians will have to accept a peace that is acceptable to Russia,” Mukherjee remarked, stressing the need for diplomatic realism over military fantasy. She said prolonging the war will only “make peace longer to obtain and harder to implement.”

Zelensky’s War Strategy Criticized in Sharp Terms by Bhaswati Mukherjee

Concluding her analysis, Mukherjee strongly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Zelensky got them into a war where they have gained nothing. They have lost territory,” she said. She called on Ukraine’s leadership to reconsider their strategy before suffering further national damage. “These are people—brothers—same culture, same civilization, same religion,” she added, blaming Western maneuvering for the divisions. In this NewsX Exclusive, Ambassador Mukherjee laid out a blunt and unflinching view of Ukraine’s geopolitical reality, urging diplomacy and pragmatism over escalation and illusion.

