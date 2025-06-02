Home
Monday, June 2, 2025
NewsX Exclusive: “Russia Will Strike Back Hard,” Says Bharat Bhushan On Ukraine Drone Offensive

In a direct warning, Bhushan predicted that countries like Germany and France—who have openly supported Ukraine’s right to use Western weapons on Russian soil—may face the fallout of this escalation.

Air Commodore (Retd.) Bharat Bhushan, speaking exclusively to NewsX, said the recent drone attacks on Russian air bases mark a decisive escalation in the ongoing conflict. “This is Russia’s Pearl Harbor moment,” he stated, adding that Moscow will now likely respond with overwhelming force. He cautioned that no self-respecting nation can ignore such a provocation and predicted a hardline response from Russia, potentially targeting not just Ukraine, but also NATO nations supporting attacks deep within Russian territory.

Bharat Bhushan: Future Warfare Will Be Fought With Drones

Discussing the strategic evolution of modern combat, Bhushan underlined that drones are now central to the future of warfare. “The future of warfare actually began with the Armenia-Azerbaijan war, where drones came into serious play,” he said. Bhushan noted that drone warfare had already been evident in conflicts between India and Pakistan and is now reshaping global military doctrines. He emphasized that militaries worldwide must prepare for a future where unmanned systems play a decisive role across all domains of war.

Attack on Russian Bombers Raises Strategic Questions

Bharat Bhushan raised serious doubts over the strategic logic behind Ukraine’s alleged targeting of Russian long-range bombers. He questioned the motive, stating, “These bombers have never been used against Ukraine and likely won’t be. So how does Ukraine benefit?” Bhushan suggested that such an operation likely involved deeper coordination with Western intelligence agencies. “If that attack has happened, it can’t have been entirely by Ukraine. It’s unlikely the Americans or Western intelligence agencies didn’t know,” he said. He implied that NATO allies might have had a direct interest in weakening Russia’s strategic air power through covert support or planning.

Bharat Bhushan: Ukraine Has Lost Economy, Resources, and Ground

Bhushan painted a grim picture of Ukraine’s current situation. “As it is, Ukraine has lost its economy. They are going to lose their minerals. They have lost their grains,” he said. He asserted that Ukraine has suffered the most in this war, which has essentially become a proxy conflict between the West and Russia. “Ukraine is the one which has lost everything in this contest of the West versus Russia,” he said, warning that continued provocation could lead to far-reaching consequences for Europe.

European Nations Could Face Consequences, Says Bhushan

In a direct warning, Bhushan predicted that countries like Germany and France—who have openly supported Ukraine’s right to use Western weapons on Russian soil—may face the fallout of this escalation. “The next action is going to be against European Union members,” he said. Bhushan described the situation as rapidly evolving and said it represents a new era of warfare. “We started with stones and spears. Today we are in a new dimension,” he concluded, urging all sides to assess the implications of high-tech warfare with geopolitical caution.

Filed under

Bharat Bhushan NewsX Exclusive

