NewsX Explainer: Why Is Iran Insisting On Indirect Talks Instead Of Direct Negotiations With The U.S.?

Iran has agreed to indirect negotiations with the U.S., a shift from its previous stance. Why is Tehran avoiding direct talks, and what’s at stake?

Iran agrees to indirect talks with the U.S., balancing diplomacy with national security as tensions rise over its nuclear program.

After previously rejecting direct negotiations with the United States, Iran has now expressed openness to engaging in indirect talks. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy while maintaining its firm stance on national sovereignty.

Why Is Iran Choosing Indirect Talks Over Direct Negotiations?

“We remain committed to diplomacy and are ready to try the path of indirect negotiations,” Araghchi stated. He emphasized Iran’s preparedness for all scenarios, asserting, “Just as it is serious in diplomacy and negotiations, it will also be decisive and serious in defending its national interests and sovereignty.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his preference for direct discussions with Iran, arguing that face-to-face negotiations facilitate better understanding. “I think it goes faster and you understand the other side a lot better than if you go through intermediaries,” Trump stated.

However, Iranian officials dismissed the possibility of direct talks. “Direct negotiations would be meaningless with a party that constantly threatens to resort to force in violation of the UN Charter and that expresses contradictory positions from its various officials,” Araghchi said in response.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Iranian Leadership’s Concerns: Are U.S. Intentions Trustworthy?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has echoed similar concerns, questioning the sincerity of U.S. overtures. “If you want negotiations, then what is the point of threatening?” he remarked, signaling skepticism about Washington’s true intentions.

Amid these diplomatic maneuvers, the U.S. has reportedly deployed a second advanced anti-missile defense battery in Israel, citing growing concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Western nations, led by the U.S., have long accused Tehran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons—an allegation Iran firmly denies, maintaining that its nuclear program serves only civilian purposes.

Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reinforced Iran’s defensive posture, stating, “We are not worried about war at all. We will not be the initiators of war, but we are ready for any war.”

The 2015 Nuclear Deal: What Led to This Standoff?

Iran’s nuclear program has been a major point of contention since the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The agreement, signed with the U.S., France, China, Russia, the U.K., and Germany, granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for limits on its nuclear activities to prevent weaponization.

However, in 2018, during Trump’s first term, the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated harsh economic sanctions, calling it a “maximum pressure” strategy to force Iran into a new deal. Iran subsequently scaled back its commitments under the accord, accelerating its nuclear program.

Trump’s Letter to Iran: A Last-Ditch Effort for Diplomacy?

In a recent interview with Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Trump disclosed that he had sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging negotiations. “I hope that Iran—I’ve written him a letter—will negotiate. Because if we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing—for them,” Trump warned.

Trump suggested that Iran was keen to receive the letter, adding, “The other alternative is, we have to do something. Because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon.”

Iranian media reported that the letter was delivered by a senior United Arab Emirates diplomat, but Iranian state-run outlets later denied receiving any correspondence from the U.S. Foreign Minister Araghchi reinforced Tehran’s stance, stating that Iran would not negotiate while U.S. sanctions remain in place.

How Advanced Is Iran’s Nuclear Program?

A report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) last month revealed that Iran has “significantly increased production and accumulation of high enriched uranium.” Under the 2015 JCPOA, Iran was allowed to enrich uranium up to 3.67% purity and stockpile no more than 661 pounds. However, the latest IAEA assessment found Iran enriching uranium to 60% purity—a step closer to the 90% threshold required for weapons-grade material. The stockpile of highly enriched uranium had risen to approximately 606 pounds as of February.

Amid rising threats, Ali Larijani, a close adviser to Khamenei, has issued a stark warning. “We are not moving towards nuclear weapons, but if you do something wrong in the Iranian nuclear issue, you will force Iran to move towards that because it has to defend itself,” he stated in an interview with state television.

What’s Next for U.S.-Iran Relations?

Khamenei has previously signaled openness to engagement with the U.S., saying last August that “there was no harm” in negotiations. However, he has recently dismissed the idea, calling it neither “intelligent, wise, nor honorable.”

As diplomatic efforts remain uncertain, both sides continue to posture, leaving the future of U.S.-Iran relations in question.

Also Read: ‘Make America Great Depression Again’ SNL Rips Trump Trump’s Tariff Plan In Savage Roast