Next Hezbollah Leader: Why Nasrallah’s Cousin is the Top Contender

In the wake of Hassan Nasrallah’s death due to an Israeli airstrike on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut, Hashem Safieddine has emerged as a strong candidate to succeed his cousin as the leader of the militant group. Although Hezbollah’s deputy chief Naim Qassem will temporarily assume leadership responsibilities, the group’s Shura Council will need to elect a new secretary-general, with Safieddine viewed as the front-runner for this significant role.

Strong Support for Safieddine’s Leadership Candidacy

A source close to Hezbollah has indicated that Safieddine is the “most likely” candidate to take on the mantle of leadership, according to reports from AFP. Lebanese researcher Amal Saad supported this perspective, stating that Safieddine “has a lot of authority… he’s the strongest contender.” This consensus highlights the influential position Safieddine holds within the organization.

Who is Hashem Safieddine?

Family Background: Hashem Safieddine is a cousin of the late Hassan Nasrallah and is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s. His familial ties to the former leader could bolster his standing among Hezbollah members. Designated Terrorist: In 2017, both the United States and Saudi Arabia designated Safieddine as a “terrorist” due to his senior leadership role within Hezbollah. This designation underscores the scrutiny and criticism Hezbollah faces from Western and regional powers. Connections to Iran: Safieddine has strong connections to Iran, having studied in the holy city of Qom. His son is married to the daughter of Qasem Soleimani, the late commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2020. This alliance emphasizes the deep ties between Hezbollah and Iran, highlighting Safieddine’s potential to continue this relationship. Cultural Significance: Safieddine holds the title of Sayyed, indicated by his black turban, which signifies his lineage as a descendant of the Prophet Mohammed. This title carries considerable weight within Shiite communities and adds to his legitimacy as a leader. Public Presence: Unlike Nasrallah, who maintained a low public profile due to security concerns, Safieddine has been more visible, attending various political and religious events openly in recent years. His willingness to appear in public could indicate a different leadership style and a potential shift in Hezbollah’s public engagement strategy.

The Formation of Hezbollah

Hezbollah was founded during the Lebanese civil war in 1982, following Israel’s siege of Beirut. Established with the backing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the group emerged as a significant force within the “Resistance” movement aimed at fighting Israeli forces that occupied southern Lebanon until their withdrawal in 2000. The origins of Hezbollah as a response to foreign intervention continue to shape its identity and operational strategies.

A New Era for Hezbollah?

As Hezbollah transitions into a new leadership phase following Nasrallah’s assassination, the potential rise of Hashem Safieddine may signal continuity in the group’s objectives, particularly its strong alignment with Iran. The coming days will reveal how this change in leadership will affect Hezbollah’s strategies and its role in regional politics amidst an increasingly volatile environment.