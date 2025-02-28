‘Next in Nuclear’: What Is the Potential for This Energy of the Future? Experts Reveal At NXT Conclave 2025

As the world moves towards native sources of power, particularly renewable and cleaner energy, nuclear sector is where experts and observers see tremendous collaboration between India and other countries.

As the world moves towards native sources of power, particularly renewable and cleaner energy, nuclear sector is where experts and observers see tremendous collaboration between India and other countries. So, what is the potential for this energy of the future, and what are the areas for change and efficiency that can be utilised by all humanity? Ashwin Nandapurkar CEO, India Ex-Fusion; Ted Jones, Senior Director for National Security at the Nuclear Energy Institute and Chris Singh Founder Chairman, Holtec, sat down in conversation with Suhan Mukerji, Founding Partner at PLR Chambers, for a panel disussion on ‘Next in Nuclear’ at the NXT Conclave organised in New Delhi on Friday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A session on Nexus nuclear:

‘India Has Huge Possibility to Deploy Nuclear in Different Areas’

Responding to a question on how he sees the ecosystem development and what are models that India could look at to increase private participation and an opening up of the market, Ted Jones Senior Director for National Security at the Nuclear Energy Institute, said it’s a very timely question since India seems to be considering private sector participation in the nuclear energy sector.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The US is one of the few countries in the world that has had private sector leading in the nuclear energy sector from from the beginning. The invention of the commercial technologies was by General Electric and Westinghouse with the boiling and pressurized water reactors, many, many decades ago. And since then, the US has a very large ecosystem that includes a lot of public private-partnerships.

And internationally, we have been very comfortable working with both: governments and private industry. I think the US has a pretty strong record of industrial partnership with technology transfer and localisation and even setting up new nuclear industries that in some cases have become rivals in their own right. So I think India, with its dynamic private sector, has a huge possibility to deploy nuclear (Energy) in different areas as it’s required today. And I think there’s a lot of companies in the US who would be interested to explore partnerships.”

Giving a quick intro of what fusion for dummies is, Ashwin Nandapurkar CEO, India Ex-Fusion, explained that fusion is the reaction where two small atoms come together and form a bigger atom and release a lot of energy.

“That’s the reaction that powers the sun, that powers all stars for millions of years. That’s what a lot of private companies are trying to create on Earth, to solve the climate crisis and energy crisis in the world. This has been happening for the last about 75 years”, Nandapurkar said.

Research started in the 1950s in the US, where there were two or three major changes, he said. “First one happened in 2018, when a lot of research from MIT Plasma and Fusion Research lab spun off as a private company with a lot of funding from the private sector that immediately changed the gears for the industry, because that showed the world that the industry is much more closer to commercialization because private money was willing to back private or fusion research.

“….The same company has recently, about a couple of years ago released the strongest Magnet in the world, which enables fusion power to move forward. Thirdly, on a fusion level, a national lab in the US has achieved parity. What I mean by that is to create fusion, you have to put in a lot of energy, because you have to bring in atoms together and then merge them on that level. The US lab has achieved parity in place to consume X amount of energy and release three x energy. And as we move forward, this is where we would be eventually be able to create a power plant which can power the world”, he added.

Expressing his views on the ecosystem enablers that are required for India to do business and seize the opportunity that nuclear has promised while being able to achieve the 100GW goal by 2047, Chris Singh, Founder and Chairman, Holtec, said, “Well, the answer is very, very simple. It’s evident. The the driving force in the US economy is private enterprise. Every industry is essentially in private hands, including nuclear. Practically, all new generation nuclear in the United States is in the hands of private companies. You, people like me from other nuclear plants. And we are held responsible for the plant safety operation and also its cost competitiveness. And that means that anyone who has a good idea, a winning idea, has a place on the table in the industry.”

Recalling how, when he started out back in the mid 80s, he had several unique innovations that he brought to the table, Singh said within four to five years, Haltech “became the intellectual monopoly”.

About NXT Conclave:

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT will play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed the game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Check the full interaction here: