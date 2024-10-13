Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

NGOs Concerned Over Staff Detained By Yemen’s Houthis

The Iran-backed Houthis have detained dozens of personnel from UN and humanitarian organizations, most since June, alleging they are part of a “US-Israeli spy network,” a claim the United Nations categorically denies.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
NGOs Concerned Over Staff Detained By Yemen’s Houthis

UN agencies and NGOs expressed “grave concern” on Saturday regarding the referral for criminal prosecution of numerous staff members who have been “arbitrarily detained” by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, calling for their immediate release.

The Iran-backed Houthis have detained dozens of personnel from UN and humanitarian organizations, most since June, alleging they are part of a “US-Israeli spy network,” a claim the United Nations categorically denies.

“We are extremely worried about the reported referral for ‘criminal prosecution’ by the Houthi de facto authorities of many arbitrarily detained colleagues,” stated a joint release from leaders of affected UN entities and international NGOs.

So far, the Houthi authorities have not made any official announcement regarding this matter.

Signatories to the statement include WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, UN human rights chief Volker Turk, and Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar.

Since the onset of Yemen’s civil war in 2014, rights groups report that the Houthis have kidnapped, arbitrarily detained, and tortured hundreds of civilians, including UN and NGO workers.

In June, the Houthis detained 13 UN personnel, including six from the Human Rights Office, along with more than 50 NGO staff members and an embassy official. They accused these individuals of being part of “an American-Israeli spy network,” allegations firmly rejected by the UN Human Rights Office.

Two other UN human rights staff members have been held since November 2021 and August 2023, respectively, and all are currently incommunicado.

In early August, the Houthis stormed the UNHCR office, forcing staff to surrender the keys and seizing documents and property, though they returned these later that month.

The statement’s signatories reiterated their “urgent appeal for the immediate and unconditional release” of all detained staff members.

The Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and control most of the country’s major population centers, causing the internationally recognized government to retreat to Aden. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to support the struggling government.

MUST READ: Taiwan On High Alert As PLA Aircraft And PLAN Vessels Approach ADIZ

Filed under

Houthis ngo unesco UNHCR Yemen
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Kamala Harris Leverages Health Card In Response To Trump’s Criticism

Kamala Harris Leverages Health Card In Response To Trump’s Criticism

Pakistan Prepares To Secure Islamabad Ahead Of SCO Summit Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan Prepares To Secure Islamabad Ahead Of SCO Summit Amid Rising Tensions

Brazil: Seven People Dead As Strong And Short-Lived Storm Hit Sao Paulo Leaving 1.4 Million Without Power

Brazil: Seven People Dead As Strong And Short-Lived Storm Hit Sao Paulo Leaving 1.4 Million...

‘6 Bullets Fired, 3 Hit Baba Siddique’, Claims Mumbai Crime Branch

‘6 Bullets Fired, 3 Hit Baba Siddique’, Claims Mumbai Crime Branch

Entertainment

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Anupam Kher Lauds ‘Real Hero’ Mahima Chaudhry For Her Courage After Cancer Diagnosis

Anupam Kher Lauds ‘Real Hero’ Mahima Chaudhry For Her Courage After Cancer Diagnosis

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox