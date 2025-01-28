Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
NIA Team To Visit US For Extradition Of Tahawwur Rana In 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Case

NIA team to visit the US for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, after the US Supreme Court dismissed his review petition.

NIA Team To Visit US For Extradition Of Tahawwur Rana In 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Case


A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit USA very soon to complete the formalities for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, who is wanted in India for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, sources said.

The move is learnt to be taken considering the US Supreme Court’s recent decision rejecting a review petition filed by Rana challenging his extradition to India. The decision has cleared a significant legal hurdle, allowing Indian authorities to accelerate the process of bringing him to justice.

As per sources, a team of Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General rank officers are likely to visit the USA by the end of this month, the move regarding it has been shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the Ministry of External Affairs.

Rana, a former doctor and businessman, is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin. He is accused of facilitating the reconnaissance activities of David Coleman Headley, the main planner of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

He allowed Headley to use his immigration business as a front to travel to India and identify potential attack targets. Rana was arrested in 2009 in Chicago by the FBI for his role in a Pakistan-supported terror network. He was convicted in the US for supporting the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terror group behind the attacks, but acquitted on charges directly related to the Mumbai attacks.

India has been pursuing Rana’s extradition to hold him accountable for his involvement in the attacks that left 166 people dead and hundreds injured.

The NIA has stated that Rana’s role in aiding and abetting Headley makes him a key figure in the conspiracy.

Following the US Supreme Court’s dismissal of Rana’s review petition, the extradition process has gained momentum. The upcoming visit by the NIA team signifies India’s determination to ensure justice for the victims of one of its worst terror attacks.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Visit The US In February, Confirms Donald Trump

Filed under

26/11 Mumbai attacks extradition NIA Tahawwur Rana

