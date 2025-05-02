Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Claims Parliamentary Seat, Secures Key Local Election Wins

Reform UK, the hard-right political party led by Nigel Farage, has achieved a major victory with the acquisition of a seat in Parliament and significant gains in local elections, marking what Farage hailed as a “big moment” in British politics, The Associated Press reported on Friday. In a tight race in Runcorn and Helsby, a constituency in northwest England, Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin was declared the winner after a recount, narrowly defeating Labour candidate Karen Shore by just six votes, the report said.

This marks a notable defeat for the Labour Party, which had easily won the district in the 2024 national election. The seat became available following the resignation of Labour MP Mike Amesbury, who stepped down after being convicted of assaulting a constituent while intoxicated.

Farage, who has been an influential figure in British politics, described the victory as a turning point for his party. “It’s a very, very big moment indeed,” he said after the result was confirmed, according to AP. “We are not a protest party, even though there is much to protest about. We’ve dealt with the Tories. We’re now coming for the Labour Party.”

The local elections, held on Thursday in several areas of England, were seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s centre-left Labour government, which came to power 10 months ago. According to the report, the Runcorn victory gives Reform UK its fifth seat in the House of Commons, though it remains far behind Labour, which holds 403 seats, and the Conservative Party with 121. However, Reform UK’s momentum is growing, with national polls now suggesting that its support is either equal to or surpassing that of Labour and the Conservatives, AP reported.

Beyond the national election outcome, Reform UK saw substantial local election gains. According to the AP report, the party claimed hundreds of municipal seats in the elections for six mayoralties and secured control of 23 local councils. Notably, it took control of several county-level local authorities, including Staffordshire and Lincolnshire, which were once Conservative strongholds, and Durham in the north.

Andrea Jenkyns, a former Conservative lawmaker, also emerged victorious in the newly created mayoralty of Greater Lincolnshire, a region in east-central England, the report said. In addition, Labour retained three mayoralties, while the Conservatives secured one.

