Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Eyes Breakthrough as England Heads to Local Polls

Voters across parts of England headed to the polls on Thursday in local elections seen as a critical midterm test for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government, just ten months after it swept to power in a landslide, The Associated Press reported.

The elections—covering about 1,600 council seats, six mayoralties, and a special parliamentary contest—are shaping up to be a volatile indicator of public mood, with both Labour and the opposition Conservative Party preparing for likely losses. But much of the spotlight has fallen on the hard-right Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, which is contesting more seats than any other party, the report said.

“Tomorrow is the day that two-party politics in England dies for good,” Farage reportedly said at a rally on Wednesday night.

Reform UK Seeks Major Gains

Reform UK, which garnered around 14% of the vote in last year’s general election but holds only four of the 650 seats in Parliament, is aiming to make significant inroads, particularly by capitalising on disenchantment with the Conservatives, the report further said, adding that the party is targetting hundreds of municipal seats and hopes to win two or three mayoralties, along with the parliamentary seat of Runcorn and Helsby in northwest England.

The Runcorn and Helsby seat was previously held by Labour but became vacant after lawmaker Mike Amesbury resigned following a conviction for assaulting a constituent in a drunken altercation.

Polls suggest Reform is gaining ground, potentially matching or even overtaking Labour and the Conservatives in some areas. If successful, this would mark a dramatic reshaping of the UK’s political right.

Conservatives Brace for Backlash

The Conservative Party, now led by Kemi Badenoch, appears especially vulnerable. The Tories performed strongly in these same areas during the 2021 local elections, bolstered by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s popularity during the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine program. But with current support seemingly dwindling, party insiders fear a poor showing could spark internal revolt.

Badenoch has acknowledged the stakes, saying the results could be “very difficult” for the party, AP reported.

Labour Faces Its Own Risks

While Starmer’s Labour government remains in power nationally, the local elections could reveal cracks in its support base. Political analyst Tim Bale, professor at Queen Mary University of London, told AP that Reform’s populist rhetoric and promises to curb immigration, create jobs and reduce government waste are also designed to peel away working-class Labour voters.

“The Conservatives and Reform are in a fight for the soul of the right wing of U.K. politics,” Bale reportedly said, while noting the threat to Labour is also real.

Liberal Democrats Eye Affluent Gains

Meanwhile, the centrist Liberal Democrats are targetting traditionally Conservative-leaning areas, particularly among affluent and socially liberal voters disillusioned with recent Tory leadership, the report said, adding that the party hopes to quietly build momentum as a third option in English politics.

Governing May Be the Real Test for Reform

While Reform UK may benefit from reported disillusionment with mainstream parties, Bale cautioned that winning local government posts could expose the party to the real-world demands of administration.

“Populist parties tend to offer fairly simple solutions to fairly complex problems,” he said, according to AP. “Which is fine when you’re in opposition and all you are doing is living in a house of words. But once you start living in a house of deeds, that is a completely different proposition.”