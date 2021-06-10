The Nigerian government banned Twitter indefinitely and shortly after the ban, Koo, the made in India microblogging app had announced that it was available in Nigeria. KOO is founded by serial entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka.

The Nigerian government banned American social media giant Twitter indefinitely and shortly after the ban, Koo, the Indian made microblogging app had announced that it was available in Nigeria. KOO founded by serial entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna, Founder of TaxiForSure and Mayank Bidawatka started working to add local Nigerian languages on its platform.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder and CEO of Koo exclusively said to NewsX that they have aggressive plans to grow into one of the world’s largest social media platforms in the next few years. Nigeria’s decision to suspend Twitter in the country reportedly came as a result of the US-based social networking platform deleting a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari for violating rules. Former US President Donald Trump, whose faced permanent suspension by Twitter, praised Nigeria for banning Twitter and said more countries should ban both Facebook and Twitter.

Koo was founded in March 2020, as a micro-blogging platform in Indian languages. Available in multiple Indian languages, people from across different regions in India can express themselves in their mother tongue. Last month India’s very own microblogging app, KOO had raised $30 million in Series B funding. Tiger Global has led the investment round with existing investors Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also participating in the round.

The Nigerian government’s decision to join Koo after banning Twitter is a very welcome decision for India and the Made in India app and establishes its position as an alternative platform to Twitter.