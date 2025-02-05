Nigerian traveller Throws Sanitary Pads At Airport Staff; The Reason Will Shock You

A Nigerian traveler caused a dramatic scene at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after being denied boarding due to visa-related complications. The passenger, identified as Gloria Omisore, expressed her anger in an unusual and shocking manner, reportedly throwing used sanitary napkins at airline staff.

A Nigerian traveler caused a dramatic scene at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after being denied boarding due to visa-related complications. The passenger, identified as Gloria Omisore, expressed her anger in an unusual and shocking manner, reportedly throwing used sanitary napkins at airline staff. The incident, which led to a heated exchange with Kenya Airways employees, was first reported by the New York Post.

Omisore had traveled from Lagos, Nigeria, to Nairobi, Kenya, on February 3, intending to continue her journey to Manchester, England, with a layover in Paris. However, during check-in, airline staff informed her that she did not have the required visa to enter France, preventing her from boarding the flight.

Alternative Flight Offer Rejected

To assist Omisore, Kenya Airways offered her an alternative route via London instead of Paris. However, she refused to accept the revised itinerary and instead demanded compensation for the disruption to her journey. Airline representatives stated that she quickly became aggressive towards the check-in agents, escalating tensions at the counter.

As frustration mounted, Omisore, who was menstruating at the time, allegedly removed and threw three used sanitary pads at the check-in counter, with one landing on the floor. A viral video of the incident captured her angrily confronting airline staff while demanding a sanitary towel and insisting on retaining her phone.

“You will provide me a sanitary towel. You cannot take my phone. You cannot take my phone,” she shouted during the confrontation. Expressing her frustration further, she warned that she would escalate the matter to high-ranking officials in her home country, saying, “I will speak with the Minister of Finance in Nigeria, you will see.”

A Kenya Airways staff member, visibly irritated by the situation, responded sarcastically, saying, “Call the president of Nigeria. Call the president of Nigeria. You will not fly on Kenya Airways. You will never enter our airline again.”

Kenya Airways Responds to the Incident

Following the chaotic exchange, Kenya Airways released an official statement addressing the situation. The airline clarified that it does not bear the cost of accommodation for passengers denied boarding due to visa-related issues. The responsibility of ensuring proper travel documentation lies solely with the passenger.

“Unhappy with this option, the guest demanded accommodation, which Kenya Airways does not provide in cases where boarding is denied due to visa requirements. It is the responsibility of passengers to ensure they have the necessary documentation for their journey,” the statement read.

The airline further condemned Omisore’s behavior, emphasizing that such conduct would not be tolerated.

“In a distressing turn of events, the guest resorted to inappropriate behaviour by removing and throwing three used sanitary pads at our employees. We strongly condemn such conduct. While we remain committed to delivering exceptional service, we expect all interactions to be based on mutual respect. Our employees deserve to work in a safe and dignified environment, and we do not tolerate any abuse from our employees or guests.”

Deportation Decision Finalized

In the aftermath of the incident, discussions were held between the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and Kenya Airways to determine the appropriate course of action. Ultimately, officials agreed to deport Omisore back to Nigeria the same day.

Confirming the decision, spokesperson Michael Achimugu stated, “Per our discussion with the station manager, the passenger will be flown back to Nigeria tonight. This is agreeable on all sides.”

The incident has sparked widespread debate regarding passenger conduct and the responsibilities of airlines in such situations. While travelers often face frustrations due to visa and travel restrictions, airline authorities stress the importance of handling such matters with decorum and adherence to established regulations.