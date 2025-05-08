Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
Nikki Haley Backs India’s Right To Retaliate, Says Pakistan Can’t Play Victim, Support Terrorism

Former U.S. presidential candidate Nikki Haley has backed India’s right to retaliate after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. In a strong message on X, she said no country should be given a pass for supporting terrorism, taking direct aim at Pakistan.

Nikki Haley backs India’s right to retaliate after Pahalgam terror attack, says Pakistan can’t play victim or support terrorism.


In the wake of a deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, former U.S. presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley expressed strong support for India’s right to retaliate.

“Terrorists launched an attack that killed dozens of Indian citizens. India had every right to retaliate and defend itself,” Haley wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Taking a firm stance against Pakistan, she added, “Pakistan does not get to play the victim. No country gets a pass for supporting terrorist activity.”

This is a developing story….

