Nikki Haley Backs India’s Right To Retaliate, Says Pakistan Can’t Play Victim, Support Terrorism

Former U.S. presidential candidate Nikki Haley has backed India’s right to retaliate after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. In a strong message on X, she said no country should be given a pass for supporting terrorism, taking direct aim at Pakistan.

In the wake of a deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, former U.S. presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley expressed strong support for India’s right to retaliate.

“Terrorists launched an attack that killed dozens of Indian citizens. India had every right to retaliate and defend itself,” Haley wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Terrorists launched an attack that killed dozens of Indian citizens. India had every right to retaliate and defend itself. Pakistan does not get to play the victim. No country gets a pass for supporting terrorist activity. Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 8, 2025

Taking a firm stance against Pakistan, she added, “Pakistan does not get to play the victim. No country gets a pass for supporting terrorist activity.”

This is a developing story….

