United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday accepted Nikki Haley's resignation who has resigned as United Nations Ambassador. The development has been confirmed by a senior White House official. Nikki Haley has been holding the post since January 2017.

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday accepted Nikki Haley’s resignation who has resigned as United Nations Ambassador. The development has been confirmed by a senior White House official. Nikki Haley has been holding the post since January 2017. According to reports, Nikki Haley had discussed her departure as the United States ambassador to the United Nations with President Donald Trump a couple of days ago following which she resigned as US ambassador to UN. Reports also say the news about Haley’s sudden resignation came as a shock for many officials in the US foreign department.

Resigned as US ambassador to UN, Nikki Haley was previously serving as governor of South Carolina. She has been carrying the responsibility of US ambassador to UN under the Trump administration just four days after he had come to power. Nikki Haley had successfully dealt with the exit of United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Following her resignation, Nikki Haley will be meeting President Trump in the Oval Office at 10:30 am local time on Tuesday morning. The meeting between Trump and Haley is being expected to be an open meeting, which may allow the press to forward their questions.

President Trump and Ambassador Nikki Haley will meet in the Oval Office at 10:30am this morning. This event will be open to the pool. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 9, 2018

Previously, speaking about President Donald Trump, Nikki Haley had said that she does not agree with the President on every matter. If she disagrees, there is a wrong way and a right way to discuss the issue. Nikki Haley had said that whenever she wants to raise an issue, she picks up her phone and call the President and say that she wants to meet him.

Also Read: Terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed boss Masood Azhar bed-ridden following life-threatening ailments, says report

Haley also said that President Trump does not have a problem with his advisers or officials in the National Security Council and those who do not agree with him. Nikki mentioned that if she has a problem with any of Trump’s decision, and if she thinks that the matter has to be raised, she does it with an appropriate protocol.

Also Read: After India’s S-400 deal with Russia, China announces 48 high-end Wing Loong II drones for Pakistan

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More