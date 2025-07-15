Kerala Nurse On Death Row In Yemen Gets Temporary Relief, Talks Under Sharia Law Continue

The execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row in Yemen for the 2017 murder of her Yemeni business partner, has been postponed, offering a ray of hope for her family and supporters.

Sources have confirmed that Yemeni authorities have delayed the scheduled execution, which was originally set for July 16, 2025. The postponement follows intense efforts by the Indian government to gain more time for Nimisha’s family to negotiate a resolution with the victim’s relatives.

Though India does not officially recognise the ruling authorities in Sana’a and has no diplomatic presence in Yemen, officials have been actively working through informal backchannels. According to sources, Indian officials have maintained regular contact with the local jail authorities and the prosecutor’s office, which eventually led to securing the delay.

Samuel Jerome Baskaran, a long-time resident of Yemen and a member of the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, also confirmed that the execution had been halted, although the victim’s family has not yet agreed to pardon or accept blood money, a compensation allowed under Sharia law.

Nimisha remains on death row in Sana’a, a region where tribal customs and Islamic law heavily influence judicial outcomes. With formal diplomatic routes restricted, India’s recent push focused on informal religious and community channels, hoping for a breakthrough.

One of the key figures in the effort is Grand Mufti of India Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, whose representatives have established direct contact with the victim’s family. This marks the first time that a close family member of the deceased has come to the negotiating table raising hopes of a potential pardon.

Negotiations are taking place under Sharia law, which permits the victim’s family to forgive the convict, either unconditionally or in return for financial compensation. While no final agreement has been reached yet, the postponement gives Nimisha’s family and advocacy groups more time to work towards a resolution.

Airlines, religious leaders, advocacy groups, and human rights activists in India have all rallied behind Nimisha’s case in recent months. The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to provide all possible support despite geopolitical challenges.

As Nimisha Priya remains in a prison cell in Sana’a, her life now depends on the outcome of these delicate negotiations. The postponement of the execution offers a temporary reprieve, but the final decision lies with the family of Talal Abdo Mahdi, whose forgiveness could mean the difference between life and death.

