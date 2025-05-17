Nine Killed, Four Injured In Russian Drone Strike On Civilian Bus In Ukraine’s Sumy Region

A Russian drone strike on a civilian bus in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region has left nine dead and four injured, Ukrainian officials said. The attack came just hours after failed peace talks between the two nations, prompting outrage from Kyiv.

Russian drone strike hits civilian bus in Sumy region of Ukraine, killing 9 and injuring 4, amid failed peace talks with Russia.

A Russian drone strike targeting a civilian bus in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region has killed nine people and injured four others, according to Ukrainian military officials. The incident, which unfolded amidst a rare diplomatic engagement between the two warring nations, has drawn sharp condemnation from Ukrainian authorities.

Civilian Vehicle Hit in Sumy

The attack reportedly struck a civilian passenger van, inflicting severe damage. Ukraine’s National Police shared photographs of the aftermath, showing a dark blue vehicle with its roof torn off and windows completely shattered.

Describing the immediate response, Ihor Tkachenko, head of Sumy’s military administration, stated on Telegram, “Medics and rescuers have been urgently sent to the scene.”

Moscow’s Claim: Target Was Military Equipment

In contrast to Ukrainian reports of civilian casualties, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency cited the Russian Ministry of Defence, which claimed its forces had targeted a Ukrainian military equipment staging area in the same region using drones.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ukraine Condemns Attack as War Crime

Ukraine’s National Police force strongly denounced the incident. On its Telegram channel, the police stated, “This is not just another shelling — it is a cynical war crime.”

The images circulated by Ukrainian authorities underscored the scale of destruction and reinforced their assertion that the strike hit a civilian target.

Attack Follows Failed Ukraine Peace Talks

The deadly strike came just hours after Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Turkey for what was their first direct peace talks in three years. Despite the significance of the meeting, it failed to result in any breakthrough or even a temporary ceasefire.

Also Read: Australia’s Most Decorated Living Soldier Ben Roberts-Smith Loses Defamation Appeal Over Unlawful Killings In Afghanistan