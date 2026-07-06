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Home > World News > Nirav Modi Extradition Soon? European Court Rejects Fugitive Businessman’s Final Plea

Nirav Modi Extradition Soon? European Court Rejects Fugitive Businessman’s Final Plea

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi has reportedly lost his final legal challenge before the European Court of Human Rights.

Nirav Modi loses his case in ECHR (Image: ANI, file photo)
Nirav Modi loses his case in ECHR (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-06 18:17 IST

Nirav Modi, who is a fugitive diamond merchant, has now come one step closer to his extradition to India after he allegedly lost the last legal case he was fighting in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which is considered the final legal roadblock in this prolonged process. As per the document accessed by News18 India, no relief has been granted to him by the European court.

Nirav Modi extradition moves closer after final legal setback

According to the reports, Nirav Modi approached the ECHR in April 2026 after exhausting every available appeal before UK courts. Sources said the European court rejected his plea, leaving him with no further legal remedies to stop his extradition.

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As per sources quoted by News18, the UK government has now started the administrative process required to transfer Nirav Modi to Indian authorities. His extradition could now take place at any time. He has been lodged in HMP Wandsworth prison in London since March 2019.

Nirav Modi faces multiple criminal cases in India

Reports say that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are seeking Nirav Modi’s extradition in connection with the alleged multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and the linked money laundering case.

This latest step is after many years of court proceedings. The UK Home Secretary at that time, Priti Patel, issued the extradition order of Nirav Modi in April 2021. He has applied for many bail hearings since then, but all of them have been unsuccessful.

Nirav Modi also lost separate commercial case in London

As per reports, in March 2026, Nirav Modi also failed in what was described as a last-ditch effort to reopen his extradition proceedings by arguing that there was a “real risk of torture” if he returned to India. After that setback, he reportedly moved the ECHR seeking an injunction, although those proceedings remained confidential.

Separately, the London High Court ruled that Nirav Modi must pay Bank of India more than USD 11.5 million, including accrued interest, under a personal guarantee linked to a loan given to Dubai-based Firestar Diamond FZE. Justice Simon Tinkler held that the bank had validly served its demand notice and that the guarantee was enforceable under Indian law.

Administrative formalities remain before Nirav Modi is handed over

The judgment also recorded delays caused by Nirav Modi’s transfer between UK prisons, including late transfer of legal papers and failures by prison authorities to produce him before court despite valid judicial orders. Prison authorities later apologised and said procedural changes had been introduced.

As per reports, Bank of India clarified that the recovery proceedings were separate from the criminal allegations. Meanwhile, Nirav Modi continues to face three criminal cases in India, the CBI’s alleged PNB fraud case, the ED’s money laundering investigation arising from the same allegations, and a third case involving alleged interference with evidence and witnesses. With the reported rejection of his ECHR plea, sources said only administrative formalities remain before the UK hands the fugitive businessman over to India.

Also Read: Who Is Gaurav Srivastava? How Indian-Origin Man Posed As CIA Agent To Win Indonesia’s Billion-Dollar Defence Deals   

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Nirav Modi Extradition Soon? European Court Rejects Fugitive Businessman’s Final Plea
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