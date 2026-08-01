LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Nirmal Purja Death: Legendary Mountaineer Killed in Pakistan Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing

Nirmal Purja Death: Legendary Mountaineer Killed in Pakistan Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing

Legendary mountaineer Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja has died in a devastating avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak. Here's what happened, who is still missing, and why the mountain remains so dangerous.

Legendary climber Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja has died after an avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan. (Image: X/ @nimsdai)
Legendary climber Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja has died after an avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan. (Image: X/ @nimsdai)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 17:25 IST

The international climbing fraternity has been deeply saddened by the loss of life of Nirmal “Nimsdai” Purja, one of the most renowned climbers in the world, who died in a massive avalanche that occurred when he was leading an expedition to climb Broad Peak in Northern Pakistan.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, when the group was hit by an avalanche while climbing Broad Peak, the 12th-highest peak in the world. This information was released officially on Purja’s adventure firm’s Instagram account.

You Might Be Interested In

Rescue Operation Continues Amid Harsh Weather

According to officials, a group of 10 climbers lost contact with their base camp soon after the avalanche. Rescue teams have recovered four bodies so far. Three have been identified as:

  • Nepalese climber Pur Bahadur Gurung
  • Omani climber Nathira Ahmed
  • American climber Mallory Geis

Authorities have not yet officially identified the fourth recovered body. Search operations continue, but poor weather and dangerous mountain conditions have slowed rescue efforts. Army helicopters and local rescue teams remain involved in the operation.

International Team Was Led by Nimsdai Purja

It comprised a team of five Nepali mountaineers, one Omani mountaineer, one American mountaineer, a Pakistani mountaineer by the name Sohail Sakhi, a Chinese climber named Wang and one other foreign mountaineer.

Efforts to ascertain the fate of the other missing climbers were ongoing at that time. China also stated that they were establishing whether any of their nationals were among the missing climbers.

Why Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja Was a Mountaineering Icon

Nirmal Purja was one of the most renowned high-altitude climbers in the world. Known as ‘Nimsdai’ across the globe, he was admired by many for his remarkable exploits at the world’s highest peaks.

He attained great notoriety for accomplishing the climb of all 14 mountains above 8,000 meters in less than seven months under his historic Project Possible. His feats changed the face of modern mountaineering forever. His passing is a great loss for the entire mountaineering fraternity around the world.

Why Broad Peak Is One of the World’s Most Dangerous Mountains

Broad Peak rises 8,047 meters (26,401 feet) high in the Karakoram mountain range of Pakistan. The highest peak in the world, it ranks 12th overall and draws professional climbers from all corners of the globe each year.

However, Broad Peak’s dangerous climate, difficult landscape, and great danger of avalanches have all been mentioned. Additionally, experts warn that climate change has made the challenge even harder by making glaciers more unstable and avalanche danger higher in northern Pakistan.

Search for Missing Climbers Still Underway

Due to adverse weather, authorities have started and stopped search operations numerous times. However, rescue operations will likely continue as the weather improves. The mountaineering community is eagerly waiting to hear news about the missing climbers, paying homage to Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja, who changed the entire game through his daring feats.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nirmal Purja Death: Legendary Mountaineer Killed in Pakistan Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing
Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Who Is Zubair Baloch? Uzair Baloch’s Brother Critically Injured in Lyari Firing as Police Probe Gang Rivalry

Who Is Nirmal Purja? Record-Breaking Mountaineer Among 10 Missing After Broad Peak Avalanche In Pakistan

What Is Happening In Spain’s African City Of Ceuta And Why Thousands Are Fleeing From Morocco

Who Is Arika Kundu? Meet The Minnesota Teen Behind A Pesticide-Removing Invention

Who Is Punjab’s Gurpreet Singh and Why Is He in FBI’s Most Wanted List?

LATEST NEWS

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium

IND vs SL: Why Has Team India’s Practice Match Against Sri Lanka XI Been Reduced By A Day?

Vande Mataram Bill: What the New Law Says, Penalties; Why Opposition Is Protesting It

Nirmal Purja Death: Legendary Mountaineer Killed in Pakistan Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Secure India’s Double Podium in Men’s Triple Jump

What Happened To Rashmika Mandanna? Actress Reportedly Suffers Serious Injury On Film Set

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma Says Gaurav Khanna ‘Bullied’ Her During Shoot, ‘I Would Not Want To Meet Him’

GSM Foils Shooting Case: Police Claim Co-Chairman Planned Murder Over ₹32 Crore Dispute, 7 Arrested

Upcoming IPOs In August: From Shiprocket To Truhome Finance, Who’s On The List?

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India’s Latest Standings After Twin Boxing Golds And Triple Jump Double Podium

Nirmal Purja Death: Legendary Mountaineer Killed in Pakistan Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nirmal Purja Death: Legendary Mountaineer Killed in Pakistan Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nirmal Purja Death: Legendary Mountaineer Killed in Pakistan Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing
Nirmal Purja Death: Legendary Mountaineer Killed in Pakistan Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing
Nirmal Purja Death: Legendary Mountaineer Killed in Pakistan Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing
Nirmal Purja Death: Legendary Mountaineer Killed in Pakistan Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing

QUICK LINKS