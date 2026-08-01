Nirmal Purja Death: Legendary Mountaineer Killed in Pakistan Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing

The international climbing fraternity has been deeply saddened by the loss of life of Nirmal “Nimsdai” Purja, one of the most renowned climbers in the world, who died in a massive avalanche that occurred when he was leading an expedition to climb Broad Peak in Northern Pakistan.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, when the group was hit by an avalanche while climbing Broad Peak, the 12th-highest peak in the world. This information was released officially on Purja’s adventure firm’s Instagram account.

Rescue Operation Continues Amid Harsh Weather

According to officials, a group of 10 climbers lost contact with their base camp soon after the avalanche. Rescue teams have recovered four bodies so far. Three have been identified as:

Nepalese climber Pur Bahadur Gurung

Omani climber Nathira Ahmed

American climber Mallory Geis

Authorities have not yet officially identified the fourth recovered body. Search operations continue, but poor weather and dangerous mountain conditions have slowed rescue efforts. Army helicopters and local rescue teams remain involved in the operation.

International Team Was Led by Nimsdai Purja

It comprised a team of five Nepali mountaineers, one Omani mountaineer, one American mountaineer, a Pakistani mountaineer by the name Sohail Sakhi, a Chinese climber named Wang and one other foreign mountaineer.

Efforts to ascertain the fate of the other missing climbers were ongoing at that time. China also stated that they were establishing whether any of their nationals were among the missing climbers.

Why Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja Was a Mountaineering Icon

Nirmal Purja was one of the most renowned high-altitude climbers in the world. Known as ‘Nimsdai’ across the globe, he was admired by many for his remarkable exploits at the world’s highest peaks.

He attained great notoriety for accomplishing the climb of all 14 mountains above 8,000 meters in less than seven months under his historic Project Possible. His feats changed the face of modern mountaineering forever. His passing is a great loss for the entire mountaineering fraternity around the world.

Why Broad Peak Is One of the World’s Most Dangerous Mountains

Broad Peak rises 8,047 meters (26,401 feet) high in the Karakoram mountain range of Pakistan. The highest peak in the world, it ranks 12th overall and draws professional climbers from all corners of the globe each year.

However, Broad Peak’s dangerous climate, difficult landscape, and great danger of avalanches have all been mentioned. Additionally, experts warn that climate change has made the challenge even harder by making glaciers more unstable and avalanche danger higher in northern Pakistan.

Search for Missing Climbers Still Underway

Due to adverse weather, authorities have started and stopped search operations numerous times. However, rescue operations will likely continue as the weather improves. The mountaineering community is eagerly waiting to hear news about the missing climbers, paying homage to Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja, who changed the entire game through his daring feats.