Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Nitin Gadkari Represents India At BRICS, Spotlights GatiShakti, Bharatmala & Sagarmala Initiatives

Nitin Gadkari Represents India At BRICS, Spotlights GatiShakti, Bharatmala & Sagarmala Initiatives

These initiatives, he said, are pivotal in strengthening regional connectivity and creating an integrated multimodal transport network that drives inclusive growth across the country.

Nitin Gadkari Represents India At BRICS, Spotlights GatiShakti, Bharatmala & Sagarmala Initiatives

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meet held in Brasilia, highlighting the Modi government’s commitment to building a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport infrastructure.


Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers’ Meet held in Brasilia, highlighting the Modi government’s commitment to building a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport infrastructure.

Taking to social media platform X, Gadkari shared a video of his participation and wrote, “Represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers’ Meet in Brasilia driving the vision for a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport ecosystem.”

During the meeting, Gadkari spotlighted major flagship programmes initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, including PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, Bharatmala, and Sagarmala. These initiatives, he said, are pivotal in strengthening regional connectivity and creating an integrated multimodal transport network that drives inclusive growth across the country.

“These flagship programmes reflect India’s commitment to building an integrated, future-ready transport ecosystem that drives inclusive growth and regional connectivity,” Gadkari posted on X.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Transport Ministers’ Meet serves as a platform for the member nations to collaborate on developing sustainable infrastructure and improving global transport logistics.

About BRICS

The BRICS grouping, originally known as BRIC, was formalised in 2006 and became BRICS in 2010 with South Africa’s inclusion. It represents over 41% of the world’s population, 24% of the global GDP, and more than 16% of global trade. Over the years, BRICS has evolved into a vital platform for cooperation among major emerging economies, focusing on political and security issues, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural exchanges.

India’s representation at the meet underscores its growing role in shaping global transport and logistics policies, aligning with its vision to emerge as a global logistics hub and a leader in sustainable infrastructure development.

ALSO READ: Online Porn In The US Could Soon Be Illegal If This Bill Passes

Filed under

BRICS 2025 nitin gadkari

Union Minister for Road T

Nitin Gadkari Represents India At BRICS, Spotlights GatiShakti, Bharatmala & Sagarmala Initiatives
newsx

Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes Most Popular Male Star With $19M Social Media...
In a sweeping move that c

Online Porn In The US Could Soon Be Illegal If This Bill Passes
newsx

Rain Alert: Thunderstorms And Lightning Expected In 26 Tamil Nadu Districts, Says IMD
In a significant developm

Liverpool Block Real Madrid’s Move For Trent Alexander-Arnold Before Contract Expiry: Report
newsx

MP Minister Apologizes For Offensive Remark On Colonel Sofiya Qureshi After High Court Orders FIR
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes Most Popular Male Star With $19M Social Media Impact

Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes Most Popular Male Star With $19M Social Media...

Online Porn In The US Could Soon Be Illegal If This Bill Passes

Online Porn In The US Could Soon Be Illegal If This Bill Passes

Rain Alert: Thunderstorms And Lightning Expected In 26 Tamil Nadu Districts, Says IMD

Rain Alert: Thunderstorms And Lightning Expected In 26 Tamil Nadu Districts, Says IMD

Liverpool Block Real Madrid’s Move For Trent Alexander-Arnold Before Contract Expiry: Report

Liverpool Block Real Madrid’s Move For Trent Alexander-Arnold Before Contract Expiry: Report

MP Minister Apologizes For Offensive Remark On Colonel Sofiya Qureshi After High Court Orders FIR

MP Minister Apologizes For Offensive Remark On Colonel Sofiya Qureshi After High Court Orders FIR

Entertainment

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want Everyone…’

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers: Endgame From Best Film Category

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers:

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom Cruise’s Latest Action-Thriller

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking List, Beats Rihanna And Zendaya

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom