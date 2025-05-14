Nitin Gadkari Represents India At BRICS, Spotlights GatiShakti, Bharatmala & Sagarmala Initiatives

These initiatives, he said, are pivotal in strengthening regional connectivity and creating an integrated multimodal transport network that drives inclusive growth across the country.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meet held in Brasilia, highlighting the Modi government’s commitment to building a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport infrastructure.

Taking to social media platform X, Gadkari shared a video of his participation and wrote, “Represented India at the BRICS Transport Ministers’ Meet in Brasilia driving the vision for a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport ecosystem.”

During the meeting, Gadkari spotlighted major flagship programmes initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, including PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, Bharatmala, and Sagarmala. These initiatives, he said, are pivotal in strengthening regional connectivity and creating an integrated multimodal transport network that drives inclusive growth across the country.

Represented India 🇮🇳 at the BRICS Transport Ministers' Meet in Brasília — driving the vision for a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport ecosystem.#BRICS #BRICSTransportMinistersMeeting@MEAIndia @mtransportes @indiainbrazil pic.twitter.com/Dm90nQcxbU
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 14, 2025

“These flagship programmes reflect India’s commitment to building an integrated, future-ready transport ecosystem that drives inclusive growth and regional connectivity,” Gadkari posted on X.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Transport Ministers’ Meet serves as a platform for the member nations to collaborate on developing sustainable infrastructure and improving global transport logistics.

About BRICS

The BRICS grouping, originally known as BRIC, was formalised in 2006 and became BRICS in 2010 with South Africa’s inclusion. It represents over 41% of the world’s population, 24% of the global GDP, and more than 16% of global trade. Over the years, BRICS has evolved into a vital platform for cooperation among major emerging economies, focusing on political and security issues, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural exchanges.

India’s representation at the meet underscores its growing role in shaping global transport and logistics policies, aligning with its vision to emerge as a global logistics hub and a leader in sustainable infrastructure development.

