The National Assembly of Pakistan has voted a no- confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan. After the two days recess, the assembly met on Monday.

However, Imran Khan has called it an international political conspiracy against him to remove him from the position.

The opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif votes a no- confidence motion along with 161 other members of the Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It needs 172 members out of 342 members to vote in no- confidence motion against PM Imran. The opposition therefore, is confident of achieving the mark to overthrow Imran’s coalition government out of the power.

Although Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf with 155 members needs at least 172 MPs to stay in power.

The next session will be held on March 31 from 4:30pm (ist).