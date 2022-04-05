Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is heading the five-judge bench, observed that even if the speaker of the National Assembly cites Article 5 of the Constitution, the no-confidence motion cannot be rejected.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan adjourned without any verdict in the matter pertaining to the dissolution of the Pak National Assembly by President Arif Alvi on the suggestion of Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is heading the five-judge bench, observed that even if the speaker of the National Assembly cites Article 5 of the Constitution, the no-confidence motion cannot be rejected. Bandial was quoted as saying by Pak media outlets, “The speaker cannot reject the no-confidence motion even if he refers to Article 5 of the constitution.” Hearing in the case is set to resume today.

Opposition parties have warned that the Speaker and his deputy in the National Assembly will face legal consequences for acting on behalf of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and dismissing the no-trust vote against the Imran Khan government.

Imran Khan will remain the Prime Minister of Pakistan until a caretaker PM is appointed. Khan on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.