No Food, No Water, 62 Hours at Sea: How a 15-Year-Old Survived Alaska Boat Tragedy After Brother and Cousin Drowned

A 15-year-old boy in Alaska has survived a terrifying ordeal at sea after spending nearly 62 hours on an overturned boat. Derek Parker Aghnaanga was stranded in the Bering Sea after the boat he was travelling in capsized near St. Lawrence Island. His older brother and cousin drowned during the incident.

The youth was able to stay alive by hanging onto the upside-down boat. After that, he reportedly shared with his family that he remained in one position for days while praying for someone to rescue him.

Alaska Boat Accident Leaves Teen Stranded at Sea

Derek had accompanied his 35-year-old brother Sidney Kulowiyi and 34-year-old cousin Barton Rookok fishing on September 4. The small fishing boat reportedly turned upside down and drifted into the Bering Sea.

As per a spokesperson from the family, the fishing line is said to have gotten tangled in the boat’s motor. This might have resulted in the boat turning upside down. The Alaska State Troopers informed the US Coast Guard regarding the missing persons on September 6. The Coast Guard found Derek at around 10:30 am on September 7.

Teen Survived With No Food or Water

Derek was reportedly freezing and had no food or water during his time at sea. His mother, Vina Kulowiyi, described the ordeal in a Facebook post.

“4 days and 3 nights. He lived on prayer with no food and water. … He said he sat like this praying the whole time,” she wrote.

The rescue brought relief to the family, but the tragedy had already claimed two lives. Sidney reportedly became trapped under the overturned boat and died. Barton survived for about a day before eventually letting go after becoming distressed, the family told KTUU. The same fishing vessel later recovered their bodies.

🚨 INCREDIBLE SURVIVAL: A 15-year-old boy was rescued after spending three days stranded in the Bering Sea, clinging to his family’s overturned skiff. Derek Parker Aghnaanga survived, but his brother and cousin tragically died before help arrived. pic.twitter.com/X1GyF3Ltvm — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) September 14, 2026

Teen Tried to Hold On to Brother and Cousin

Derek’s aunt, Colleen Walker, has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with funeral expenses and other costs. She said Derek “tried to hang onto [his brother and cousin] as long as he could after they drowned.” The fundraiser was nearing its $45,000 target.

Family Welcomes Baby Named After Derek’s Brother

Amid the tragedy, the family also welcomed a baby boy on September 7, the same day Derek was rescued. Vina said the newborn was named after her eldest son, Sidney.

“I am proud to announce the birth of my grandson named after my oldest son,” she wrote.

The child was named “Dale Sidney Scott Salleka Kulowiyi Jr., who will never meet his namesake uncle,” she added.

For the family, the name is now a lasting tribute to Sidney, whose life was lost in the Alaska boating tragedy.