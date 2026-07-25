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Home > World News > No Fresh Strikes: Are US, Iran Moving Back To The Negotiating Table?

No Fresh Strikes: Are US, Iran Moving Back To The Negotiating Table?

Fresh US strikes on Iran have paused as reports suggest backchannel diplomacy between Washington and Tehran could resume.

No Fresh Strikes: Are US, Iran Moving Back To The Negotiating Table?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 23:19 IST

According to reports, there were no fresh strikes from the United States on Saturday for the first time in two weeks. If reports are to be believed, there are ongoing talks between the US and Iran over a ceasefire. However, Iran has accused the US of bypassing Iranian authorities to open a new shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, which it claims violates the two countries’ interim peace deal.  

Are the US and Iran Moving Back to the Negotiating Table?

After continuous back-and-forth attacks over the last two weeks, fresh reports suggest that the United States and Iran may be exploring a return to negotiations. While neither side has announced formal talks, officials from both countries have indicated that diplomacy remains an option if certain conditions are met. In a recent interview, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Washington should have consulted with Tehran regarding any new shipping routes, adding that both sides had agreed to open a direct line of communication to resolve such disputes. Araghchi’s remarks followed signs of de-escalation after weeks of heavy airstrikes. Regional mediators such as Oman, Qatar, and Pakistan have previously played key roles in facilitating indirect communication between Washington and Tehran.

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No Fresh Strikes: Are US, Iran Moving Back To The Negotiating Table?
Tags: home-hero-pos-4Strait of Hormuz tensionUS Iran ceasefire talksUS Iran news todayUS strikes on Iran pause

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