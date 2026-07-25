No Fresh Strikes: Are US, Iran Moving Back To The Negotiating Table?

According to reports, there were no fresh strikes from the United States on Saturday for the first time in two weeks. If reports are to be believed, there are ongoing talks between the US and Iran over a ceasefire. However, Iran has accused the US of bypassing Iranian authorities to open a new shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, which it claims violates the two countries’ interim peace deal.

Are the US and Iran Moving Back to the Negotiating Table?

After continuous back-and-forth attacks over the last two weeks, fresh reports suggest that the United States and Iran may be exploring a return to negotiations. While neither side has announced formal talks, officials from both countries have indicated that diplomacy remains an option if certain conditions are met. In a recent interview, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Washington should have consulted with Tehran regarding any new shipping routes, adding that both sides had agreed to open a direct line of communication to resolve such disputes. Araghchi’s remarks followed signs of de-escalation after weeks of heavy airstrikes. Regional mediators such as Oman, Qatar, and Pakistan have previously played key roles in facilitating indirect communication between Washington and Tehran.

Houthi Strikes Saudi Arabia Amid Maritime Blockade

In Yemen, Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched drone strikes against Saudi Arabia on Saturday in response to Saudi airstrikes on the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, a primary hub under Houthi control. Last week, the Houthis threatened a shipping blockade campaign against the Saudi regime in the Red Sea. The rebels claimed to have hit two Saudi oil tankers, while the Kingdom acknowledged that one vessel was struck and retaliated with targeted airstrikes.Meanwhile, Pakistan condemned the Houthi attacks on the Saudi Kingdom, urging the group to cease its strikes immediately and lift the blockade on Saudi vessels operating in the Red Sea.

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