Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit in Islamabad as a special guest. He also met the Pak Army Chief on the sidelines of the summit.

The Indian government on Wednesday slammed China for the “uncalled reference” to Jammu and Kashmir by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi while addressing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Islamabad and said matters related to the union territory “are entirely the internal affairs of India”. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, “We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the Opening Ceremony. Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues,”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit in Islamabad as a special guest. He also met the Pak Army Chief on the sidelines of the summit. The Chinese Foreign Minister attended the OIC meeting as a special guest. While speaking at the meeting, Yi made remarks challenging the integrity of India and said that China shares the “same hope” for Kashmir as other Islamic countries. He stated, as reported by TRT, “On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope.”

Earlier, India slammed the OIC after the group invited Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to attend its Islamabad summit. Ministry of External Affairs had the OIC to not let Pakistan use its platform for anti-India causes.

Currently, the Imran Khan-led Pakistani government is facing a crisis in the form of an impending no-trust vote brought in by the opposition and endorsed by several ruling party lawmakers and major allies