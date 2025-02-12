Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘No More Lives Should Be Lost’: Donald Trump Initiates Peace Talk To End Ukraine War With Putin And Zelenskyy

Fulfilling his campaign promise to swiftly end the Ukraine war, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday held separate calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announcing the start of negotiations to bring peace to the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘No More Lives Should Be Lost’: Donald Trump Initiates Peace Talk To End Ukraine War With Putin And Zelenskyy


Fulfilling his campaign promise to swiftly end the Ukraine war, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday held separate calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announcing the start of negotiations to bring peace to the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The first round of peace talks is scheduled to take place in Munich on Friday. U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the American delegation. Although official confirmation from Russia and Ukraine regarding their participation is awaited, representatives from both countries are expected to attend.

“Highly Productive” Call with Putin

President Trump shared details of his conversation with Putin on his Truth Social platform, describing the discussion as “lengthy and highly productive.” According to Trump, the two leaders touched on various issues, including the Ukraine conflict, energy, artificial intelligence, and the global economy.

“I had an extensive call with President Vladimir Putin. We discussed many topics, including the desire for peace in Ukraine. Both of us want to see an end to the unnecessary loss of lives,” Trump said, adding that they agreed to begin peace negotiations immediately.

Putin reportedly echoed Trump’s “Common Sense” campaign slogan during their call, expressing a shared belief in practical solutions for achieving peace.

Putin Extends an Invitation to Trump

The Kremlin confirmed the phone call, stating that it lasted nearly an hour and a half. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin welcomed Trump’s proposal for peace talks and stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of the conflict.

“President Putin emphasized the need for a lasting resolution and invited President Trump to visit Moscow,” Peskov said, though no specific timeline for the visit was mentioned. This is the first direct contact between the two leaders since Trump took office on his pledge to broker peace in the region.

Conversation with Zelenskyy

Following his call with Putin, Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, who also expressed a strong desire for peace. Trump said their discussion was focused on the upcoming negotiations in Munich.

“We had a positive conversation about the peace process,” Trump said. “Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead our delegation. I am optimistic about the outcome of these talks.”

Zelenskyy confirmed the call and expressed his appreciation for Trump’s initiative. “President Trump shared the details of his call with Putin. No one wants peace more than Ukraine. We are grateful for the U.S.’s support in finding a peaceful solution,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Peace Talks on the Horizon

The upcoming Munich meeting represents a significant step toward ending the ongoing conflict, with hopes for meaningful progress. Earlier, Russian President Putin had expressed willingness to engage in peace talks with Ukraine but had refused to negotiate directly with Zelenskyy, citing questions over the legitimacy of his presidency.

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hinted that NATO membership for Ukraine might not be a realistic part of Washington’s peace plan, signaling a possible shift in U.S. strategy.

This marks the first official confirmation of high-level talks between Washington and Moscow under Trump’s administration, raising hopes for a breakthrough in the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives over the past three years.

Also Read: Trump At War With Federal Courts: A Flurry of Executive Actions And A Looming Legal Showdown

 

Filed under

donald trump putin Russia Ukraine War Ukraine war

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vijayapura Attracts Major Investment At Invest Karnataka 2025

Vijayapura Attracts Major Investment At Invest Karnataka 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: More Than 2 Cr People Take Holy Dip On Maghi Purnima

Maha Kumbh 2025: More Than 2 Cr People Take Holy Dip On Maghi Purnima

Tried Speaking With Deepseek And ChatGPT About The Uyghur Genocide-Here’s How AI Models Reacted

Tried Speaking With Deepseek And ChatGPT About The Uyghur Genocide-Here’s How AI Models Reacted

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed As Director of National Intelligence Amid Controversy

Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed As Director of National Intelligence Amid Controversy

Entertainment

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos Amid Ongoing Controversy

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos Amid Ongoing Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police Records Statements Of Rebel Kid And Ashish Chanchalani Amid Backlash

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police Records Statements Of Rebel Kid And Ashish Chanchalani Amid Backlash

‘Bakwas Karte Hai Aap Log’: Watch Jaya Bachchan Lose Her Cool in Rajya Sabha While Speaking On The State Of Film Industry

‘Bakwas Karte Hai Aap Log’: Watch Jaya Bachchan Lose Her Cool in Rajya Sabha While

Comedian Jaspreet Singh’s ‘Kerala Saar’ Joke Sparks Social Media Firestorm

Comedian Jaspreet Singh’s ‘Kerala Saar’ Joke Sparks Social Media Firestorm

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox