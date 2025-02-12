Fulfilling his campaign promise to swiftly end the Ukraine war, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday held separate calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announcing the start of negotiations to bring peace to the region.

The first round of peace talks is scheduled to take place in Munich on Friday. U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the American delegation. Although official confirmation from Russia and Ukraine regarding their participation is awaited, representatives from both countries are expected to attend.

“Highly Productive” Call with Putin

President Trump shared details of his conversation with Putin on his Truth Social platform, describing the discussion as “lengthy and highly productive.” According to Trump, the two leaders touched on various issues, including the Ukraine conflict, energy, artificial intelligence, and the global economy.

“I had an extensive call with President Vladimir Putin. We discussed many topics, including the desire for peace in Ukraine. Both of us want to see an end to the unnecessary loss of lives,” Trump said, adding that they agreed to begin peace negotiations immediately.

Putin reportedly echoed Trump’s “Common Sense” campaign slogan during their call, expressing a shared belief in practical solutions for achieving peace.

Putin Extends an Invitation to Trump

The Kremlin confirmed the phone call, stating that it lasted nearly an hour and a half. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin welcomed Trump’s proposal for peace talks and stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of the conflict.

“President Putin emphasized the need for a lasting resolution and invited President Trump to visit Moscow,” Peskov said, though no specific timeline for the visit was mentioned. This is the first direct contact between the two leaders since Trump took office on his pledge to broker peace in the region.

Conversation with Zelenskyy

Following his call with Putin, Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, who also expressed a strong desire for peace. Trump said their discussion was focused on the upcoming negotiations in Munich.

“We had a positive conversation about the peace process,” Trump said. “Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead our delegation. I am optimistic about the outcome of these talks.”

Zelenskyy confirmed the call and expressed his appreciation for Trump’s initiative. “President Trump shared the details of his call with Putin. No one wants peace more than Ukraine. We are grateful for the U.S.’s support in finding a peaceful solution,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Peace Talks on the Horizon

The upcoming Munich meeting represents a significant step toward ending the ongoing conflict, with hopes for meaningful progress. Earlier, Russian President Putin had expressed willingness to engage in peace talks with Ukraine but had refused to negotiate directly with Zelenskyy, citing questions over the legitimacy of his presidency.

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hinted that NATO membership for Ukraine might not be a realistic part of Washington’s peace plan, signaling a possible shift in U.S. strategy.

This marks the first official confirmation of high-level talks between Washington and Moscow under Trump’s administration, raising hopes for a breakthrough in the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives over the past three years.

