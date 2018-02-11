While many Muslim women around the world wear hijab by choice, in Saudi Araba, it is mandatory to wear a headscarf and a woman who fails to wear it in public faces punishment. However, a top cleric in Saudi Arabia has said that women should not be forced to wear abayas to shroud their bodies in public. The government, however, has not yet said whether it is planning to change the law or not.

The issue of women empowerment has become one of the most important concerns of the 21st century. So much has been said but practically the subject still remains an illusion. Women can’t walk safely down the street at night, they can’t wear clothes of their choice, they are forced into sexual slavery and what not. While women continue to fight for their freedom, there are still places where they are not treated equally. They can’t go out without a male family member, they are not allowed to drive the cars and are forced to wear abaya robes. One such country is Saudi Arabia.

While many Muslim women around the world wear hijab by choice, in Saudi Araba, it is mandatory to wear a headscarf and a woman who fails to wear it in public faces punishment. However, a top cleric in Saudi Arabia has said that women should not be forced to wear abayas (a loose-fitting-robe) to shroud their bodies in public. Sheikh Abdullah al-Mutlaq, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars said more than 90% of pious Muslim women in the Muslim world do not wear abayas.

“More than 90% of pious Muslim women in the Muslim world do not wear abayas,” said Sheikh Abdullah al-Mutlaq, a member of the council of senior scholars – the kingdom’s highest religious body. “So we should not force people to wear abayas,” he told a television programme broadcast on Friday. This is for the first time in Saudi Arabia’s history that a senior cleric has given such statement.

The government, however, has not yet said whether it is planning to change the law. As per law, the women in the country are required to wear the abaya as per law. The comments by top cleric came at a time when the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently introduced a series of reforms in favour of the women. Last month, women were allowed to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a game. But women still face some tough restrictions in the country.