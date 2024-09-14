Home
Saturday, September 14, 2024
No New Decision on Ukraine Missiles After Starmer and Biden Talks

Despite growing calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for such support, both the US and the UK have so far refrained from giving Kyiv permission to use these weapons against Russian territory.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer held discussions with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Friday, but no new decisions were made regarding the authorization of long-range missiles for Ukraine to target Russia. Despite growing calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for such support, both the US and the UK have so far refrained from giving Kyiv permission to use these weapons against Russian territory.

When asked about persuading Biden on the matter, Starmer described the talks as “long and productive” and covering multiple topics, including Ukraine, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific. The White House added that they expressed concern about Russia receiving weapons from Iran and North Korea. However, no clear change was announced regarding the use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

Putin’s Warning and Western Response

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that allowing Ukraine to strike inside Russian territory would amount to NATO’s direct involvement in the war, raising the potential for escalation. However, former US special representative for Ukraine negotiations Kurt Volker dismissed these threats, stating that Putin’s comments are primarily aimed at deterring Western action rather than reflecting his actual intentions.

Volker also argued that the US overestimates the risk of provoking Russia with long-range missile support, saying, “This is not a new red line, and it won’t lead to dramatic escalation.”

Ukraine’s Appeal for Expanded Missile Use

Ukraine has been under daily missile bombardment from Russian forces since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, with many attacks originating from deep within Russian territory. Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that allowing Ukraine to target these bases would significantly enhance its self-defense capabilities.

Despite this, the US and UK have held back, concerned that striking within Russia’s borders could lead to broader escalation. While the UK has supported Ukraine’s right to self-defense and stated that its provided weapons can be used inside Russia’s borders, the long-range Storm Shadow missiles remain restricted to Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory.

Diplomatic Tensions and Reactions

The talks between Starmer and Biden also took place amid heightened diplomatic tensions, as Russia expelled six British diplomats on Friday, accusing them of espionage—a claim the UK government swiftly dismissed as baseless.

In addition to the diplomatic fallout, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby clarified that Washington is not considering any changes to its current restrictions on Ukraine’s use of US-made weapons against Russia. Meanwhile, the US announced fresh sanctions against Russia’s state-run media channel RT, accusing it of spreading misinformation and working as a tool of Russian intelligence.

As international pressure continues to build, it remains uncertain whether the US or UK will shift their stance on long-range missiles for Ukraine. For now, Ukraine’s ability to target Russian bases from which attacks are launched remains limited, as Western allies weigh the risks of further escalation.

 

 

 

