Wednesday, May 28, 2025
No New Student Visa Interviews As US Moves To Expand Social Media Vetting: Report

Trump halts all U.S. student visa interviews globally, citing new social media vetting plans. Move impacts international enrollments and raises scrutiny on foreign students.

No New Student Visa Interviews As US Moves To Expand Social Media Vetting: Report


The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered all American consulates around the world to pause new interviews for student (F, M) and exchange visitor (J) visas, according to an internal State Department cable accessed by Politico.

The move is part of a broader strategy to expand mandatory social media screening for all foreign nationals seeking to study or participate in exchange programs in the United States.

Consulates Ordered to Pause Appointments Immediately

The directive, issued by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, instructs consular offices to stop scheduling visa appointments for students and exchange visitors until further notice. The document reads: “Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued.”

Updated instructions are expected soon, according to the cable.

Social Media Vetting to be Expanded, Focus on Security and Antisemitism

While the specifics of the new vetting process have not been detailed, the cable refers to executive orders linked to counterterrorism and combating antisemitism, suggesting broader scrutiny of applicants’ online presence.

Previously, the Trump administration had already implemented selective social media screening, particularly targeting students tied to protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Severe Impact on U.S. Universities and International Students

The decision has sparked concern among U.S. universities, which heavily rely on international students for financial stability and global academic collaboration.

According to the Institute of International Education, over 1.1 million international students were enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities during the 2023–24 academic year.

A report from the National Association of Foreign Student Advisers (NAFSA) estimates that foreign students contribute $43.8 billion annually to the U.S. economy, supporting over 378,000 jobs.

Harvard University Targeted Amid Crackdown

This latest order follows the administration’s recent attempt to strip Harvard University of its authority to enroll international students, accusing the institution of fostering liberal ideologies and antisemitism. A federal court has temporarily blocked that move.

President Trump also demanded a list of all international students enrolled at Harvard, alleging that their home countries make no financial contributions to their U.S. education.

Uncertainty Looms for International Student Community

The suspension of student visa processing and the anticipated expansion of surveillance has introduced a new layer of uncertainty for international students planning to study in the U.S.

Higher education institutions, advocacy groups, and immigration lawyers are closely watching for the State Department’s final guidance, which is expected in the coming days.

