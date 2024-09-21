No Place like Home: Joe Biden hosts ‘Quad’ leaders

Biden is set to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for private one-on-one discussions at his home,.

The meeting in Wilmington, marking the twilight of Biden’s one-term presidency, underscores the significance the 81-year-old leader places on the “Quad” group as a counterbalance to a rising China.

Biden is set to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for private one-on-one discussions at his home, located about 110 miles (176 kilometers) from Washington, following his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday night.

Subsequently, all leaders will convene at Biden’s former high school in Wilmington for a four-way summit, which will be followed by an event for his “Cancer Moonshot” initiative and an intimate dinner.

As Biden seeks to solidify his legacy after withdrawing from the November presidential race and transferring campaign responsibilities to Kamala Harris, officials indicate that there will be tangible outcomes from the summit. Notable among these is the announcement of the first joint coast guard exercises among the four nations—a significant step in addressing maritime tensions with China, particularly regarding its claims in the South China Sea.

A senior Biden administration official emphasized that this summit is not intended as a “red flag” to China but rather aims to “uphold and enforce international law.” Nevertheless, China is expected to be a major topic of discussion, especially in light of recent confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the disputed waters.

The summit also occurs against the backdrop of a potential return to power for Donald Trump, who is in a tight race against Harris for the presidency.

The Quad alliance, established in 2007, has gained momentum under Biden, who has made leaders’ summits a priority, reflecting a shift toward international alliances following the isolationist Trump years. U.S. officials are confident about the Quad’s durability, noting that the first ministerial meetings took place during Trump’s administration.

For the U.S., Australia, and Japan, the Quad represents a long-term engagement with India, which has historically maintained a non-aligned stance in global superpower contests.

The White House faced criticism for limiting press access throughout the weekend, raising questions about whether this was at the request of the often media-shy Modi. However, the summit in Biden’s hometown is primarily seen as a testament to his personal relationships with each of the Quad leaders, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden takes pride in his Wilmington home, frequently retreating there on weekends away from the White House. It has long served as a refuge for a president known for his focus on family, commuting daily to Washington during much of his extensive political career.

The property gained attention in 2022 when classified documents were discovered in Biden’s garage, located next to his Corvette sports car; Biden was not charged in connection with the findings.

It remains to be seen how foreign leaders will perceive Wilmington, a city of about 71,000 people that has a somewhat hollowed-out, rundown feel typical of many post-Covid American towns.