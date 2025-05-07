No Pope Yet: Black Smoke Rises from Sistine Chapel as Conclave Begins

Black smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signalling that the first round of voting failed to produce a new pope.

Black smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday evening, signalling that the first round of voting by the College of Cardinals failed to produce a new pope, The Associated Press reported. The smoke marked a dramatic end to the opening day of the conclave, the solemn and secretive tradition to elect the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

According to the report, the 133 cardinal-electors, representing a historically diverse group from 70 countries, were locked inside the Sistine Chapel for their initial deliberations. Despite the pageantry and prayers that opened the proceedings, no consensus was reached in the single ballot cast before nightfall, the report said.

The red-robed cardinals, chanting in Latin and surrounded by incense, began the ritual-laden conclave Wednesday afternoon with a mix of reverence and anticipation. Thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square, their eyes fixed on a chimney projected on giant screens — the only visual cue of progress within the heavily guarded walls of the Vatican.

The cardinals will return to the Sistine Chapel on Thursday morning to resume voting. Under conclave rules, a two-thirds majority — at least 89 votes — is required to elect the new pontiff of the Catholic Church.

Notably, 108 of the 133 cardinal-electors were appointed by Pope Francis, many from underrepresented and developing nations such as Mongolia, Sweden, and Tonga. Francis’ decision to include younger cardinals from the Global South, breaking the traditional cap of 120, has added layers of unpredictability to an already cloaked process, according to AP.