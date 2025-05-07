Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • No Pope Yet: Black Smoke Rises from Sistine Chapel as Conclave Begins

No Pope Yet: Black Smoke Rises from Sistine Chapel as Conclave Begins

Black smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signalling that the first round of voting failed to produce a new pope.

No Pope Yet: Black Smoke Rises from Sistine Chapel as Conclave Begins

Black smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signalling that the first round of voting failed to produce a new pope.


Black smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday evening, signalling that the first round of voting by the College of Cardinals failed to produce a new pope, The Associated Press reported. The smoke marked a dramatic end to the opening day of the conclave, the solemn and secretive tradition to elect the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

According to the report, the 133 cardinal-electors, representing a historically diverse group from 70 countries, were locked inside the Sistine Chapel for their initial deliberations. Despite the pageantry and prayers that opened the proceedings, no consensus was reached in the single ballot cast before nightfall, the report said.

The red-robed cardinals, chanting in Latin and surrounded by incense, began the ritual-laden conclave Wednesday afternoon with a mix of reverence and anticipation. Thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square, their eyes fixed on a chimney projected on giant screens — the only visual cue of progress within the heavily guarded walls of the Vatican.

The cardinals will return to the Sistine Chapel on Thursday morning to resume voting. Under conclave rules, a two-thirds majority — at least 89 votes — is required to elect the new pontiff of the Catholic Church.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Notably, 108 of the 133 cardinal-electors were appointed by Pope Francis, many from underrepresented and developing nations such as Mongolia, Sweden, and Tonga. Francis’ decision to include younger cardinals from the Global South, breaking the traditional cap of 120, has added layers of unpredictability to an already cloaked process, according to AP.

Filed under

college of cardinals Sistine Chapel chimney

India and Japan are stren

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions
IMF Urges Calm Between In

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review
As part of a nationwide c

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic
In a major move, Pakistan

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports
UNGA President Urges Indi

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue
Black smoke billowed from

No Pope Yet: Black Smoke Rises from Sistine Chapel as Conclave Begins
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports

Pakistan Shuts Down Airspace for Commercial Flights at Lahore and Islamabad Airports

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue

UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media