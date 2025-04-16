Home
  No Power In World Can Seperate Kashmir From Pakistan: Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

No Power In World Can Seperate Kashmir From Pakistan: Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Speaking at a recent public event, Munir declared that “no power in the world” could separate Kashmir from Pakistan, reiterating Islamabad's long-standing position on the region.

No Power In World Can Seperate Kashmir From Pakistan: Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir


Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, has once again stirred controversy with pointed remarks targeting India and renewed commentary on the Kashmir issue. Speaking at a recent public event, Munir declared that “no power in the world” could separate Kashmir from Pakistan, reiterating Islamabad’s long-standing position on the region.

In his address, General Munir invoked the Two-Nation Theory—a central pillar of Pakistan’s founding ideology—to assert deep-rooted differences between Hindus and Muslims. “Our ancestors believed we were fundamentally distinct in every aspect—our religion, culture, and values. That’s why Pakistan came into being,” he said, underlining what he called the enduring relevance of the theory in the region’s geopolitics.

Munir didn’t stop at India. He turned his focus inward as well, vowing an uncompromising stance against terrorism in Balochistan. “Not even ten generations of terrorists can undo Balochistan or Pakistan,” he declared. “Do you think these terrorists can alter our nation’s future? If 1.3 million soldiers of the Indian Army haven’t been able to shake us, how can these militants break our resolve?”

The statement reflects a continued hardline approach from Pakistan’s military leadership in dealing with insurgent activity in the restive Balochistan province, which has seen decades of separatist unrest and terrorist violence.

Support for Gaza Amid Escalating Global Conflicts

General Munir also expressed solidarity with Palestinians caught in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as Israeli airstrikes continue to draw condemnation in parts of the Muslim world. “The hearts of the Pakistani people beat in unison with the Muslims of Gaza,” he said, echoing Islamabad’s consistent support for the Palestinian cause.

His comments come at a time of heightened global scrutiny over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with Pakistan maintaining a vocal stance on international forums regarding Israeli military actions.

India Responds at UN

Munir’s remarks follow recent tensions at the United Nations, where Pakistan once again raised the Kashmir issue—this time during a debate on peacekeeping reforms. India hit back swiftly and firmly. Representing New Delhi, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish dismissed the references as “unwarranted” and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral part of India.

India also called on Pakistan to vacate territories it has “illegally occupied”, accusing its neighbour of politicising international platforms for domestic agendas.

Rhetoric Amid Reality

While Munir’s statements resonate with traditional narratives in Pakistan’s military-political establishment, analysts say they do little to ease regional tensions or address pressing economic and security challenges facing the country. With Pakistan grappling with internal instability, rising terror threats, and economic strains, fiery rhetoric—particularly against India—remains a recurring feature of public messaging from its top brass.

But whether such remarks help Pakistan strengthen its global standing or simply reinforce entrenched divides in South Asia remains open to question.

