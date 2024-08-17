No Response From UK And France After Israel FM Asks For Support To Retaliate Against Iran Strike

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz made headlines on Friday by suggesting that Israel would expect countries like the UK and France to join in if Israel responds to a potential attack from Iran. He mentioned that this response wouldn’t just be defensive but could involve attacking key targets in Iran.

Katz’s comments came during a meeting in Jerusalem focused on preventing regional escalation and discussing a potential hostage deal. However, both the UK and France have played down the possibility of joining any attack on Iran. The UK emphasized the importance of breaking the cycle of violence in the Middle East, while France’s Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, said it was inappropriate to talk about retaliation while diplomatic efforts are ongoing.

Katz’s statement follows concerns about a possible retaliation from Iran after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, for which Iran blames Israel. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

A UK foreign office spokesperson reiterated that the UK is working closely with allies to deescalate tensions and urged all sides to avoid actions that could worsen the situation.

A source familiar with the meeting between the Israeli, French, and UK foreign ministers said they did not discuss forming a coalition to attack Iran.

Meanwhile, a senior US official warned that there could be severe consequences, especially for Iran, if Tehran decides to escalate the conflict by attacking Israel. The US has been encouraging Iran, through intermediaries, to avoid escalating and to consider a ceasefire and a hostage deal.

When asked if the US would join in any attack on Iran, the US official avoided a direct answer but emphasized that the US is prepared for any scenario and will help defend Israel if necessary.