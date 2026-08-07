No Speeches, No Videos, No Public Appearances: Is Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Critical Condition?

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since taking over the country’s top post. His prolonged absence has now triggered fresh speculation about his health.

Two sources close to the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian told IranWire that no cabinet member has met Mojtaba Khamenei since the February 28 US attack on the compound of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The attack reportedly killed Ali Khamenei and other members of his family.

According to the sources, rumours about Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition are now circulating at the highest levels of Iran’s leadership.

One source close to Pezeshkian’s cabinet told IranWire that his physical condition was poor and said, “We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon.”

Iran President Says Contact With Khamenei Is ‘Very Difficult’

Pezeshkian has also made a cryptic comment about his interaction with the new Supreme Leader. Speaking to Iranian state television, the president said interaction with Mojtaba Khamenei is currently “very difficult”. He did not explain what he meant by the phrase.

The comment has added to questions over Khamenei’s health and whereabouts. Khamenei, 56, has not been seen publicly since becoming Supreme Leader. He has also not delivered a public speech. Only a few letters attributed to him have been released through Iranian state media.

Reports Claim Iran’s Supreme Leader Was Badly Injured

Earlier reports had claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei suffered serious injuries during the US-Israeli strikes. The New York Times previously reported, citing senior Iranian officials, that Khamenei had been gravely wounded but remained mentally alert.

According to those reports, his face and lips were badly burnt, making it difficult for him to speak. One of his hands had also undergone surgery.

He was reportedly recovering gradually and was said to require plastic surgery. Reports also claimed that he was waiting for a new prosthetic leg. However, Iranian authorities later rejected some of the claims.

Iran Gave Conflicting Accounts of Khamenei’s Health

In May, Iranian officials described his injuries as a “small scratch” behind his ear. This came after reports that he had suffered life-changing injuries. The regime also claimed that Khamenei was in “full health”, despite reports of injuries to his kneecap and back. The conflicting accounts have made it difficult to establish his actual condition.

Iran has also not released any recent video or audio recording of the Supreme Leader. One Iranian media report claimed officials feared such material could reveal his location and physical condition.

Pezeshkian Resignation Report Adds To Tensions

Meanwhile, another report claimed that Khamenei had warned Pezeshkian that he would accept the president’s resignation if it was submitted again. Pezeshkian was reportedly considering resignation in May, saying he could no longer fulfil his constitutional duties. The latest developments come as Iran faces growing questions about its leadership and the future of the Islamic Republic.

Mojtaba Khamenei is regarded as a hardline conservative cleric. He has links to Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and trained as a cleric in Qom.

He also served in the Iranian military during the Iran-Iraq war from 1987 to 1988. For now, however, his continued absence remains one of the biggest unanswered questions surrounding Iran’s leadership.