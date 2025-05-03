No Suspect Found After Massive Search At Colombo Airport Post Indian Authorities Alert On Pahalgam Terror Suspects

The incident unfolded around 11:59 AM, when SriLankan Airlines flight UL122 arrived from Chennai. Acting on the intelligence tip-off from India, the Sri Lanka Police, Air Force, and airport security forces conducted an extensive inspection of the aircraft and passengers.

Indian authorities had alerted Sri Lanka that six Pahalgam suspects were onboard the flight.

Security Operation Initiated After Flight UL122 Lands

The incident unfolded around 11:59 AM, when SriLankan Airlines flight UL122 arrived from Chennai. Acting on the intelligence tip-off from India, the Sri Lanka Police, Air Force, and airport security forces conducted an extensive inspection of the aircraft and passengers.

According to a police spokesperson, Indian officials had informed their Sri Lankan counterparts that the six terror suspects may have boarded this particular flight from Chennai to Colombo. However, despite the exhaustive search, no suspects were located on board.

Sri Lanka Airport security Search Over Pahalgam Perpetrators: It is learnt that it was a hoax call

Chennai Control Center Issued Initial Warning

SriLankan Airlines later confirmed that it received the security warning via the Chennai Area Control Centre. The aircraft underwent a detailed inspection after the alert and was deemed safe before being cleared for further operations.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Leaves 26 Dead, NIA Begins Probe

The alert was linked to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, including a Nepalese tourist and a pony ride operator, were brutally killed by militants reportedly connected to Pakistan-based terror networks.

In response, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been entrusted with conducting a thorough investigation into the massacre.

India has taken swift and decisive steps against Pakistan following the attack. Measures include:

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, potentially diverting a key water source from Pakistan.

Ban on all imports and postal parcels originating from Pakistan.

Prohibition of Pakistani vessels at Indian ports.

Cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals and a deadline for them to leave India by Tuesday.

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Threatens to End Bilateral Agreements

In retaliation, Pakistan has threatened to cancel all bilateral agreements with India, including the historic Simla Agreement. Diplomatic ties between the two nations have sharply deteriorated, leading to:

Closure of the Wagah-Attari border crossing

Mutual downgrading of diplomatic missions

